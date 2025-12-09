Safe Supply Announces Upsize To Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) -(CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("" or the ""), a pioneer in the health, safety and rapid response technologies, is pleased to announce that due to significant interest, it has upsized its proposed private placement of units ("") at a price of $0.05 per Unit to up to $1,000,000 in aggregate gross proceeds (the ""). All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from those set out in the Company's press release of November 24, 2025.

The Offering is expected to close the week of December 8, 2025. Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly-traded company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid testing technologies such as fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products which are designed to enhance health outcomes and enhance public safety and wellness.

