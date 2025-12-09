ETFGI Global Etfs Insights Summit Canada Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Deborah Fuhr, Founder and Managing Partner, ETFGI LLP ("ETFGI"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the 7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit Canada at Borden Ladner Gervais's office in Toronto.



ETFGI is the leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF ecosystem. The 7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit Canada brings together ETF industry leaders, including sponsors, exchanges, broker-dealers, institutional investors, and regulators, to explore crucial trends and developments shaping the ETF landscape.

The event is designed for institutional investors and financial advisors to gain valuable insights into ETF selection, management, and trading strategies, with a focus on active ETFs, thematic investments, crypto ETFs, and trading advancements. The summit will also cover regulatory updates and market trends impacting ETF utilization.

This essential gathering offers professionals an opportunity to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving financial landscape and network with peers across the ETF ecosystem.