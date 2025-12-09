Impact Silver Intersects 18.83% Zneq Over 4.95M Including 25.57% Zneq Over 1.33M At The Plomosas Mine

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results from its underground drill program in the Santo Domingo Zone at its Plomosas zinc (lead-silver) Mine in northern Mexico. SANTO DOMINGO ZONE DRILLING New IMPACT drill intersections from the Santo Domingo Zone of the Plomosas Mine are as follows:

TABLE 2: SANTO DOMINGO ZONE DRILL RESULTS Hole No. From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval (metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) ZnEq*

(%) UGSD-2509 13.10 13.60 0.50 0.47 12.75 0.82 9.50 13.63 And 71.60 72.00 0.40 0.38 15.65 1.54 11.90 17.02 And 81.55 81.95 0.40 0.38 3.67 8.26 20.30 8.98 UGSD-2511 36.25 37.10 0.85 0.84 26.30 6.45 34.70 31.33 UGSD-2512 29.40 31.47 2.07 2.07 10.60 9.43 24.00 16.70 And 55.05 60.00 4.95 4.95 13.83 7.43 22.99 18.83 Including 56.37 57.70 1.33 1.33 18.25 11.30 29.10 25.57 UGSD-2513 19.68 20.30 0.62 0.58 20.30 18.25 45.30 32.05 And 25.98 26.60 0.62 0.58 16.90 7.76 26.20 22.22 And 56.60 59.95 3.35 3.15 5.04 5.06 8.85 8.12 Including 56.60 57.63 1.03 0.97 12.45 7.89 20.10 17.55 UGSD-2515 50.84 51.60 0.76 0.54 9.16 4.98 10.70 12.29

*Zinc Equivalent (ZnEq) is calculated using recent metal prices of US$1.47/lb Zn, US$0.92/lb Pb and US$50.44/oz Ag, and metal recoveries of 90.5% Zn, 76.5% Pb, and 85.0% Ag based on recent Plomosas production mill recoveries. Metal equivalence values allow for easier comparison of mineral zones with multiple metals reporting.

True width estimates are interpreted from current geological models. These drill holes are in the Santo Domingo area of IMPACT's active mine workings in the Plomosas Mine (see Figures 2&3). Drill holes UGSD-2510 and UGSD-2514 report no results because they encountered 4-6m of open space through previously unknown old mine workings where the Santo Domingo Zone was anticipated (see Figure 3). All these Santo Domingo drill intersections lie outside the JORC mineral resource blocks published by the previous operator (see IMPACT news release dated April 3, 2023 for details). Santo Domingo Zone mineralization remains open for exploration.

CEO STATEMENT

President and CEO Frederick Davidson commented, "Drilling on the Santo Domingo Zone continues to return exceptional high-grade results extending the zone to the northeast. The location of these new intersections on extensions of current active mine workings allows for rapid and low-cost access and mine development. Drilling is continuing with the aim to define additional mineralization in the Plomosas mine area as well as nearby greenfields exploration targets."

PLOMOSAS MINE GEOLOGY AND MINERALIZATION

The Plomosas mine, a historic high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico (Figure 1), was acquired in 2023 by the Company. Recent drill programs have been undertaken on extensions of active mine areas in the Tres Amigos Zone, the Juarez Zone and Santo Domingo Zone (see Figure 2). Mineralization at the Plomosas mine occurs as zinc-rich Carbonate Replacement zones in three bedrock units - the Mina Vieja marble (Tres Amigos Zone), the Juarez limestone (Juarez Zone) and in carbonate layers within the Cuesta Shale (Santo Domingo Zone) - where structural ground preparation along these units accommodated concentrations of zinc, lead, and silver (see Figure 3).

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where four producing underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations to leverage improving commodity prices. Over the past 19 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced over 13.5 million ounces of silver, generating revenue of more than $307 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with extensive exploration upside potential. In late 2023, the Company restarted mining operations and is ramping up production toward design capacity levels. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional along the 6 km-long structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material at surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world (see Figure 1).

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Drill core was NTW size (5.71 cm diameter). Half core samples were collected with a rock saw and tagged for identification. All samples were securely stored at the Plomosas Mine until shipment. A total of 5% certified assay standards and 5% blanks were inserted into every sample shipment as a quality control measure. All samples were shipped to the ALS preparation laboratory in Chihuahua, Mexico, where they were fine crushed (70% passing a 2 mm screen), pulverized (85% passing a 75 micron screen) and pulp split separated for assay. These pulps were shipped to the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada, where a 10 gram split was aqua regia digested and then analyzed for 36 elements including zinc, lead and silver by ICP-AES spectrometry (ALS code ME-ICP41). Assays for base metals >1% used an overlimit ICP-AES method (ALS code OG46). ALS is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Silvia Kohler, P. Geo., a Senior Geologist employed by IMPACT Silver Corp. and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI-43101, has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

