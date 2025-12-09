MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Safety Training Seminars is proud to announce the opening of its newest BLS CPR Certification School, located at 1901 Harrison Street, Suite 1147, Oakland, CA 94612. This state-of-the-art training site expands the organization's long-standing mission to provide high-quality, accessible CPR education to healthcare professionals, first responders, and community members in Alameda County.









Safety Training Seminars Opens A New BLS CPR Certification School in Oakland, CA

Situated in the heart of Oakland's thriving medical corridor, the new school offers convenient access for students affiliated with nearby institutions such as UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Highland Hospital, and Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center. The location also serves students from Samuel Merritt University, one of Northern California's leading nursing and health sciences schools, where thousands of future clinicians rely on consistent, professional CPR training.

The new Oakland facility features modern equipment, including advanced feedback manikins, realistic training scenarios, and flexible class schedules designed to accommodate busy healthcare providers. The school will offer NRP, ACLS, PALS, and BLS Certification and renewal courses taught by experienced instructors who emphasize hands-on practice, current clinical guidelines, and real-world confidence.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Oakland," said Laura Seidel with Safety Training Seminars. "This community plays a vital role in Bay Area healthcare, and our goal is to ensure that every nurse, physician, technician, and medical student has dependable access to high-quality CPR training. Strong emergency response skills save lives, and we are committed to supporting the professionals who deliver care every day."

The Oakland BLS CPR Certification School is now open and welcoming students from across Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, Emeryville, and the greater East Bay region. With its central location, modern classrooms, and commitment to excellence, Safety Training Seminars continues to strengthen life-saving education throughout Northern California.