Arya Resources Announces Fully Subscribed CMETC Offering, And Increase In Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) -(TSXV: RBZ) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce several updates to its financing initiatives, including a fully subscribed Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) flow-through financing, an increase in its standard flow-through offering, and confirmation of its non-flow-through financing.

Fully Subscribed CMETC Offering

The Company's CMETC flow-through private placement (the "CMETC Offering") is now fully subscribed for gross proceeds of $500,000, through the issuance of:

1,515,151 CMETC flow-through shares at $0.33 per share.

These shares qualify as "flow-through shares" under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will fund eligible Canadian exploration expenditures at Arya's Saskatchewan projects (see the press release dated November 28, 2025 ).

Increase in the Current Flow-Through Offering

The Company previously announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Current Offering") that included standard (non-CMETC) flow-through shares and non-flow-through shares (see press releases dated September 22, 2025 and November 28, 2025).

Arya is pleased to report an increase in the standard flow-through component:



Previously announced: $600,000 Updated amount: up to $720,000

This represents:

Up to 2,181,818 standard flow-through shares at $0.33 per share (no warrant).

Non-Flow-Through Financing

The Company also confirms the previously announced (see press release dated September 22, 2025):



$600,000 non-flow-through financing

Priced at $0.30 per share (no warrant) For a total of 2,000,000 non-flow-through shares

FINANCING SUMMARY

Gross Proceeds (All Offerings)



CMETC Flow-Through: $500,000

Standard Flow-Through (increased): up to $720,000 Non-Flow-Through: $600,000

Total Combined Gross Proceeds:

Up to $1,820,000

Total Shares (All Offerings)



CMETC FT Shares: 1,515,151

Standard FT Shares: up to 2,181,818 Non-Flow-Through Shares: 2,000,000

Total Combined Shares:

Up to 5,696,969 shares

Use of Proceeds



Flow-through proceeds (CMETC and standard FT) will be used to incur eligible exploration expenditures on the Company's high-priority gold and critical mineral targets in Saskatchewan. Non-flow-through proceeds will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The CMETC and the current offering of FT/NFT shares remain subject to Exchange approval.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. Please visit our website at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO