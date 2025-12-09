Arya Resources Announces Fully Subscribed CMETC Offering, And Increase In Flow-Through Financing
Fully Subscribed CMETC Offering
The Company's CMETC flow-through private placement (the "CMETC Offering") is now fully subscribed for gross proceeds of $500,000, through the issuance of:
- 1,515,151 CMETC flow-through shares at $0.33 per share.
These shares qualify as "flow-through shares" under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will fund eligible Canadian exploration expenditures at Arya's Saskatchewan projects (see the press release dated November 28, 2025 ).
Increase in the Current Flow-Through Offering
The Company previously announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Current Offering") that included standard (non-CMETC) flow-through shares and non-flow-through shares (see press releases dated September 22, 2025 and November 28, 2025).
Arya is pleased to report an increase in the standard flow-through component:
- Previously announced: $600,000 Updated amount: up to $720,000
This represents:
- Up to 2,181,818 standard flow-through shares at $0.33 per share (no warrant).
Non-Flow-Through Financing
The Company also confirms the previously announced (see press release dated September 22, 2025):
- $600,000 non-flow-through financing Priced at $0.30 per share (no warrant) For a total of 2,000,000 non-flow-through shares
FINANCING SUMMARY
Gross Proceeds (All Offerings)
- CMETC Flow-Through: $500,000 Standard Flow-Through (increased): up to $720,000 Non-Flow-Through: $600,000
Total Combined Gross Proceeds:
Up to $1,820,000
Total Shares (All Offerings)
- CMETC FT Shares: 1,515,151 Standard FT Shares: up to 2,181,818 Non-Flow-Through Shares: 2,000,000
Total Combined Shares:
Up to 5,696,969 shares
Use of Proceeds
- Flow-through proceeds (CMETC and standard FT) will be used to incur eligible exploration expenditures on the Company's high-priority gold and critical mineral targets in Saskatchewan. Non-flow-through proceeds will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.
The CMETC and the current offering of FT/NFT shares remain subject to Exchange approval.
About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)
Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.
As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. Please visit our website at .
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Rasool Mohammad, CEO
