Diagnostear Technologies Inc. - Confirmation Of No Material Change


2025-12-09 03:24:10
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), a fast-growing innovator in point-of-care ocular diagnostics, at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a global leader in rapid, point-of-care diagnostics for ocular diseases. The Company develops multi-parametric tests that provide fast, clinically actionable insights based on tear fluid analysis. DiagnosTear's mission is to transform ophthalmic care with accessible diagnostics that support precise, data-driven decision making.

