Executive Agility Expands IPO Readiness & Governance Advisory Services To Global Issuers Targeting U.S. & Canadian Markets

Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Executive Agility, a boutique consultancy specializing in IPO readiness and governance transformation, today announced a new Governance Benchmarking service designed to expedite the IPO readiness process, for companies worldwide that intend to list on U.S. or Canadian exchanges.

The firm reduces transaction risk, accelerates IPO timelines, reduces costs and ensures organizations meet the governance standards required of public companies. With a hybrid delivery model, curated Professional Network, and a structured project management oversight approach, Executive Agility delivers a rapid, coordinated, cost-effective path to IPO success.

"As global issuers increasingly look to U.S. and Canadian markets for liquidity - governance standards and regulatory readiness become essential. Executive Agility helps companies - regardless of where they are based - align to the requirements of North American exchanges and capital markets," said Deb Banning, CEO & Founder. "Whether we integrate into client operations on-site or advise remotely, we accelerate their path to IPO readiness with a rapid, cost-effective, coordinated approach."

Governance Benchmarking: The Recommended First Step Toward IPO Readiness

Executive Agility's IPO Governance Benchmarking service provides a comprehensive evaluation of a company's current governance structure, compliance posture, disclosure requirements, operational readiness, and board / committee alignment. For any company targeting a U.S. or Canadian exchange, this assessment creates a clear, actionable roadmap toward public-market readiness.

Why Investment Bankers and Underwriters Partner with Executive Agility

Investment banks and underwriters benefit from the firm's ability to:



Reduce transaction risk through rapid remediation of governance and disclosure gaps

Accelerate time to filing via market-ready governance frameworks and a curated expert team

Drive higher quality Issuer filings and less late-stage surprises

Structured project management oversight approach from a certified practicing project manager

Provide experienced executive perspective not always available from legal counsel or auditors Streamline multi-party coordination: reduces costs while expediting schedule and improving quality.

Curated Professional Network Provides Cost-Effective Turnkey Readiness

Clients benefit from Executive Agility's curated Professional Network of auditors, accountants, EDGAR / SEDAR agents, attorneys, compliance and project management specialists. This vetted network delivers immediate access to essential services - eliminating procurement delays, while ensuring quality and effective coordination.

"Our trusted Professional Network provides a turnkey service," said Deb Banning. "For global companies aiming to list in North America, competence, speed and collaboration are essential. Our curated partners provide clients with immediate access to vetted expertise without wasting time assembling vendors. It's a plug-and-play model that dramatically improves quality and time-to-readiness," said Deb Banning.

A Cost-Effective, High-Impact Alternative to Attorney or "Big Firm" Advisory Lead Process

Executive Agility's hybrid delivery model (executives either embedded inside the client's operations or engaged remotely) enables firms to gain IPO support at a fraction of the normal cost. The result: faster, smoother and more cost-effective execution, with reductions in legal, audit and transaction inefficiencies.

Global Client Eligibility - Listing on U.S. or Canadian Exchanges

Executive Agility supports global clients who intend to list on U.S. or Canadian stock exchanges. With deep experience across emerging growth companies, pre-IPO scale-ups, and organizations seeking transformational governance uplift, Executive Agility provides governance, operational, disclosure, and capital-markets readiness aligned with North American regulatory and investor expectations.

About Executive Agility

