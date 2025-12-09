Katherine Easton

Lecturer, Psychology, University of Sheffield

Dr Easton is a nationally and internationally recognised social psychologist based in the School of Education at the University of Sheffield, UK where she Directs the MA Psychology and Education. Her research focuses on the intersection of digital innovation and health inequality, critically examining how technologies-ranging from apps and games to AI, the Internet of Things, and speech and language tools-can support mental and physical health, and crucially, when they may cause unintended harm. She is particularly committed to addressing the needs of marginalised and vulnerable groups, including individuals with mental health difficulties, young people, older adults, and those living with long-term conditions.

As a first-generation scholar, her research ethos is deeply rooted in collaboration, inclusivity, and accessibility. She works across disciplinary and sector boundaries to co-produce high-impact research with real-world relevance.

Indicative articles

Tucker I, Easton K & Prestwood R (2023) Digital community assets: investigating the impact of online engagement with arts and peer support groups on mental health during COVID‐19. Sociology of Health & Illness.

Easton K, Kellett S, Cooper M, Millings A, Varela J & Parry G (2021) Blending cognitive analytic therapy with a digital support tool: mixed methods study involving a user-centered design of a prototype app. JMIR Mental Health, 8(2).

Easton K, Potter S, Bec R, Bennion M, Christensen H, Grindell C, Mirheidari B, Weich S, de Witte L, Wolstenholme D & Hawley M (2019) A virtual agent to support individuals living with physical and mental comorbidities: co-design and acceptability testing. Journal of Medical Internet Research, 21(5).



2019–present Lecturer in Psychology, University of Sheffield

2014–2019 Translational Research Scientist, University of Sheffield 2011–2014 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Sheffield



2013 University of Manchester, PhD

2004 University of Manchester, MRes Psych 2003 University of Manchester, BSc (Hons) Psychology

ExperienceEducation