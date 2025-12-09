Kat Nelligan

Lecturer in Music Industry, RMIT University

Kat is a proud Gamilaraay woman and lecturer in music industry at RMIT University. Her research areas include: storytelling and music; music as a form of Indigenous resistance; Lady Gaga and branding; music and mental health. She is a songwriter, music producer (Ableton Live), and performer who composes music under the artist name of Zaffiri (zaffirimusic). Her PhD was on marketing and branding narratives in pop music and her book, Brand Lady Gaga is out now via Bloomsbury Academic.

–present Lecturer in Music Industry, RMIT University

2018 Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, University of Melbourne, PhD Popular Music Studies

ExperienceEducation