Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kat Nelligan

Kat Nelligan


2025-12-09 03:22:40
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Music Industry, RMIT University
Profile Articles Activity

Kat is a proud Gamilaraay woman and lecturer in music industry at RMIT University. Her research areas include: storytelling and music; music as a form of Indigenous resistance; Lady Gaga and branding; music and mental health. She is a songwriter, music producer (Ableton Live), and performer who composes music under the artist name of Zaffiri (zaffirimusic). Her PhD was on marketing and branding narratives in pop music and her book, Brand Lady Gaga is out now via Bloomsbury Academic.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Music Industry, RMIT University
Education
  • 2018 Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, University of Melbourne, PhD Popular Music Studies

The Conversation

MENAFN09122025000199003603ID1110460220



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search