The Pat Miletich Show Launches New Podcast Exploring Mixed Martial Arts, Freedom, Health And Self-Sufficiency

BETTENDORF, IOWA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Miletich Show, created by former UFC champion Pat Miletich, has officially launched, bringing audiences a podcast that blends mixed martial arts commentary with conversations on freedom, financial awareness, health, permaculture, mindset and self-sufficiency. Pat Miletich, a UFC Hall of Famer and the founder of Miletich Fighting Systems, introduces this new platform as part of his continued commitment to personal development and community resilience. He previously co-hosted The Conspiracy Farm podcast, where he examined societal issues, public policy debates, and controversial topics, including COVID-19 responses, pharmaceutical industry practices, and modern agricultural concerns.

Banner for The Pat Miletich Show highlighting freedom, health, and mindset

Pat Miletich's rise in the mixed martial arts world was shaped by adversity and discipline. As shared in The Pat Miletich Story, he grew up facing the loss of his father and significant family struggles that built the foundation for his future achievements. He became the first UFC welterweight champion and later entered the UFC Hall of Fame, and his work through Miletich Fighting Systems produced champions while influencing the global expansion of mixed martial arts.

Beyond his public success, Pat Miletich navigated private battles involving addiction and trauma. His path to recovery strengthened his drive to help others pursue long-term health and performance. This mission led to the development of Soil Saviors and Cell Saviors, two product lines created to help restore essential minerals and microorganisms in both soil and the human body. These initiatives align with his belief that optimal health begins with foundational environmental and biological support.

The Pat Miletich Show builds on these themes by bringing together his experience in mixed martial arts and his dedication to wellness and self-reliance. The podcast will feature discussions on freedom, financial guidance, geopolitics, mindset training, gardening, permaculture and personal health strategies. Each episode is designed to offer listeners practical insights that contribute to a more resilient and informed lifestyle.

Pat Miletich shares that the show reflects the lessons he has learned through competition, coaching and personal transformation. His goal is to provide a space where listeners can gain knowledge that supports clarity, preparedness and empowerment in their daily lives.

