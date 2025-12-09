Thermostat Recycling Corp. Announces 2025 BMOP Contest Winners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC ) announced the winners of the 2025 Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest, recognizing Johnstone Supply Co., Refrigeration Sales Corp. and Allied Refrigeration for their commitment to safely recycling mercury-containing thermostats.

“Our distributor partners continue to raise the bar every year,” said Danielle Myers, executive director of TRC.“Johnstone Supply Co., Refrigeration Sales Corp. and Allied Refrigeration have shown exactly what environmental responsibility looks like in practice. Their teams are proving that consistent participation makes a measurable difference in mercury reduction nationwide.”

2025 Distributor Winners

.Most pounds of mercury recycled (overall): Johnstone Supply, 42 pounds

.Highest average pounds of mercury recycled: Refrigeration Sales Corp., 2.45 pounds

.Highest participation rate (distributors with more than five locations): Allied Refrigeration, 26%

Top 3 Branches Recycling the Most Mercury (2025)

1 Supply, Jessup, Maryland - 6.06 Supply Co., Sioux City, Iowa - 3.22 Excelsior Co., Hudson, Wisconsin - 3.17 pounds

“Every thermostat returned is one less device that could release mercury into the environment,” Myers said.“Our mission only succeeds because distributors commit their time, staff attention and logistical resources. The 2025 winners truly exemplify environmental stewardship in action.”

About Thermostat Recycling Corp.

Founded in 1998, TRC is a nonprofit organization supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC operates more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats containing over 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC covers all costs for transporting and properly disposing of mercury-switch thermostats.

