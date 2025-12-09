TADA Cognitive Expands Its Microapp Suite With Self-Service Tariff! Manager To Simplify Global Trade Complexity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TADA Cognitive today announced the release of Tariff! Manager, the first self-service microapp in its new suite of AI-powered supply chain tools. Built on TADA's patented Digital Duplicatetechnology, Tariff! Manager enables organizations to rapidly visualize, simulate, and mitigate tariff exposure without complex integrations or lengthy deployments.

In a global landscape defined by shifting tariffs and compliance uncertainty, Tariff! Manager helps procurement and supply chain teams achieve 10–15% purchase cost reductions, 2–4x faster margin recovery, and up to 40% productivity improvement.

“Tariff volatility is a constant source of risk and inefficiency for global manufacturers.” said Harsh Koppula, Co-Founder and President of TADA.“Tariff! Manager gives teams immediate visibility into landed costs and supplier exposure, empowering them to act decisively, with the same power and precision as our enterprise platform, but in a focused, self-serve form.”

Setup and Solve Tariff Challenges in Less than a Day

Tariff! Manager delivers instant, SKU-level visibility and predictive insights into tariff costs, exposure, and mitigation opportunities, helping teams shift from reactive firefighting to proactive planning.

Key capabilities:

Tariff! Manager combines platform capabilities with app-specific features designed for global trade and sourcing teams:

Platform / Microapp Suite Capabilities

- Self-Service Setup: Set up and see results the same day. IT friendly without complex integrations.

- Secure & Private: Protected by TADA Shield with enterprise-grade privacy and access control.

- Start Free & Upgrade Seamlessly: Begin on the free tier, then expand in-app or move to TADA's Enterprise Apps as needs grow.

- Data Validation: Surface and resolve gaps across data sets to improve data quality and ensure accurate analysis.

Tariff! Manager Features

- Product & Part Risk Assessment: Pinpoint SKU-level tariff exposure by supplier, factory, or BOM to prioritize mitigation.

- Financial Impact Modeling: Quantify landed-cost and margin impact, compare alternatives, and build an ROI-backed action plan.

- Scenario Planning & Mitigation: Run“what-if” tariff scenarios to evaluate sourcing options, then choose strategies that minimize risk and protect profitability.

From Microapp to Enterprise Scale

While the Tariff! Manager Microapp focuses on instant insight and self-service modeling, users can seamlessly upgrade to the Tariff Enterprise Application for multi-echelon simulation, system integration, workflow automation, and advanced collaboration.

Together, these tiers form a scalable path, from freemium experimentation to enterprise orchestration, without disruption or reimplementation.

Get Started Today

Try Tariff! Manager for free and start modeling tariff exposure today:



Explore all TADA Microapps at:



About TADA Cognitive

TADA Cognitive is the world's first System of Action for supply chains, empowering supply chain teams to sense, understand, and respond to disruptions live. Our patented Digital Duplicate® technology delivers end-to-end visibility and coordinated action, improving resilience, cost efficiency, and customer satisfaction across manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. The world's most complex, global organizations rely on TADA to operate mission-critical platforms that orchestrate complex global networks, accelerate cross-functional decisions, and unlock measurable value. Explore TADA's Microapps to start fast with self-service, secure tools that drive impact in hours, and seamlessly scale to enterprise capabilities. Learn more at and