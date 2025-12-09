From Betrayal To Empowerment: Haleh Shahrzad's Forever, Now Explores The Dark Reality Of Narcissistic Abuse And The Powerful Journey Of Trust, Resilience, And Reclaiming One's Life

MENAFN - GetNews) In Forever, Now, bestselling author Haleh Shahrzad explores the pain of being in a narcissistic and controlling relationship and transforms it into a powerful story of resilience, showing how trusting your instincts and choosing courage over fear, can lead to healing, self-love, and a life rebuilt with dignity and hope.







Haleh Shahrzad is the #1 bestselling, multi-award-winning author of Forever, Now.

Born in Tehran, Iran, her early life was shaped by the aftermath of the 1979 revolution, which imposed new barriers on women's education. Although she was accepted into Tehran University, she was ultimately denied admission for being“insufficiently observant,” a defining moment that propelled her to leave her homeland in search of freedom and opportunity.

As an Iranian American, Haleh channels her lived experience into storytelling that is both intimate and universal. Her acclaimed novel Forever, Now explores themes of resilience, identity, and self-discovery, offering readers a glimpse into the emotional and cultural complexities of her background. Blending the richness of her Persian heritage with universally relatable themes, Haleh crafts narratives that are deeply personal, profoundly human, and impossible to forget. This one-on-one interview shares Haleh's background and experience in writing Forever, Now.

Tell us about Forever, Now.

Forever, Now follows Darya, a smart and beautiful Iranian woman who moves to America in pursuit of education and a better life. When she meets David, a charming, handsome man who sweeps her off her feet, her future seems perfect. But beneath the surface of their whirlwind romance lies manipulation and deceit. As David's controlling and emotionally abusive behavior intensifies, Darya's dream life unravels, leaving her heartbroken and raising a child on her own, with no family support. Struggling to rebuild after betrayal and loss, she must confront her pain, rediscover her voice, and learn to trust her instincts again.

Inspired by my experiences as an Iranian-American, Forever, Now is a powerful story of resilience, courage, and self-love-a heartfelt journey of a woman who refuses to be defined by her past and finds strength in the pursuit of healing and happiness.

What inspired you to write Forever, Now?

Forever, Now was born from years of observing the quiet, powerful stories unfolding around me; stories of women navigating love, loyalty, identity, and the invisible weight of cultural expectation. My travels and experiences living across different countries introduced me to people whose resilience stayed with me long after our conversations ended. Darya's journey draws from that mosaic: the heartbreak of betrayal, the shock of loss, and the courage required to rebuild one's life. The story is both personal and universal, a reminder that healing and self-discovery transcend borders.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

My multicultural background is the lens through which I see and write. Having lived and interacted with people from diverse backgrounds, I've learned that culture shapes everything: how we love, how we cope, how we hide, how we heal. Those experiences naturally pulled me toward a genre where human emotion and personal growth take center stage

The characters in Forever, Now are inspired by real people I've met, each carrying their own unique beliefs, traditions, prejudices, and vulnerabilities. I'm fascinated by how culture and circumstance can influence a person's choices-sometimes empowering them and sometimes limiting the tools they have to navigate unfamiliar surroundings and rigid mindsets, making it easier to become misdirected in life.

My Iranian heritage also informs the book in meaningful ways, from the overbearing family dynamics and the cultural impulse to save face, to the subtle and not-so-subtle prejudices many Iranian Americans face, even to the tradition of coffee reading. While these details ground the story in a specific cultural context, the themes of identity, resilience, and the longing to belong are universal. My goal is to honor both: the distinctiveness of my background and the shared humanity that connects us all.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

If there's one message I hope readers carry with them, it's that there truly is light at the end of the tunnel. No matter how difficult life may seem, there is always hope and a way forward.

Surround yourself with good people, trust your instincts, and seek help when caught in an abusive or toxic situation, you don't have to face it alone.

I also hope readers gain a deeper understanding of Iranian people and culture. Iranians are proud, generous, kind-hearted individuals who have long been misrepresented; it is the regime, not the people, that fosters oppression.

At the end of the day, we are all human beings-defined not by our governments, but by our compassion, courage, and shared desire to live freely and love fully.







Purchasing the Book

Forever, Now has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes,“A testament to the indomitable spirit of a woman who refuses to be defined by her past, Forever, Now channels author Haleh Shahrzad's unique experiences as an Iranian-American into a compelling narrative about overcoming life's challenges with courage and grace.” In addition, Literary Titan writes,“Shahrzad weaves her cultural background and personal insights into a touching narrative that resonates on a universal level...an evocative and moving read.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today:

To connect with Haleh and learn more about her work, visit: . You can also find her on Facebook and Instagram.