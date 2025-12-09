S. Feldman Housewares Celebrates Nearly A Century Serving Upper East Side Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



"S. Feldman Housewares Serves New Yorkers in the Upper East Side"

December 9, 2025 - New York, NY - For 96 years, S. Feldman Housewares has been the kind of place where Upper East Siders can find a specific light bulb, a sturdy mop, a muffin tin, and a thoughtful hostess gift in a single visit.

Now in its fourth generation on Madison Avenue, the family-owned store continues to serve New Yorkers both in person and through S Feldman Housewares online, offering the same curated selection and knowledgeable service that's made it a neighbourhood fixture since 1929.

Walk into 1304 Madison Avenue, and you'll find what regulars have always loved: a carefully chosen mix of kitchenware, hardware, cleaning supplies, lighting, storage, home fragrance, and seasonal essentials. It's the kind of shop where the staff actually know the products, whether you need a replacement part for a vintage lamp, a reliable Dutch oven, or advice on the right tool for a small apartment repair.







The inventory reflects real city living: premium brands and hard-to-find items sit alongside simple, durable basics. From galley kitchen solutions to brownstone entertaining essentials, Feldman's has spent nearly a century understanding what New York homes need. And for customers who prefer to shop online, sfeldmanhousewares offers the same thoughtfully curated selection with fast shipping across the United States.

What hasn't changed is the approach. Whether you're stopping by the Madison Avenue store for in-person advice and specialist services (including lamp rewiring and knife sharpening), or browsing the full catalogue online, you're working with a team that's been here for generations. They're people who understand quality, know their inventory, and care about getting you the right item, not just making a sale.

S. Feldman Housewares remains what it's always been: a dependable neighbourhood resource for home goods, hardware, and the kind of practical problem-solving that makes city living a little easier. Visit to explore the full selection, or stop by 1304 Madison Avenue to experience the store that's served Upper East Side families since 1929.