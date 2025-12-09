Clarens Ghostwriting And Publishing Selected As A Winner Of The Great Companies Global Business Award 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing, a professional ghostwriting company dedicated to supporting writers at every stage of the book journey, proudly announces its selection as a Winner of the Great Companies Global Business Award 2025. This recognition celebrates the company's excellence, leadership, and meaningful impact in the publishing industry. With hundreds of outstanding companies applying this year, only a select few were chosen for their commitment to quality, innovation, and purpose-driven growth, making this achievement a significant milestone for Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing.

Founded on the belief that every story deserves to be told, Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing has built a reputation for empowering authors by providing comprehensive support-from concept development and manuscript creation, to editing, publishing, and marketing. The company's holistic approach ensures that writers not only complete their books but also reach audiences who will benefit most from their stories.

“Winning this award means a lot to us. Every day we put our heart into helping writers share their stories, and it's amazing to see that effort recognized,” said Jeff Bearden, Co-Founder of Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing.“We're grateful to Great Companies for this honor and to all the authors who trust us with their dreams.”

This recognition from Great Companies emphasizes Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing's growing influence in the publishing industry and its role as a trusted partner for writers worldwide. This award not only celebrates past achievements but also inspires the team to expand its reach and continue helping authors across genres and backgrounds.

About Great Companies

Great Companies is a platform created to spotlight and celebrate extraordinary entrepreneurs by sharing their untold stories and journeys. Founded with the purpose of giving recognition and visibility to ambitious business leaders, it connects with everyday people who have achieved remarkable success and impact. Through inspirational interviews, articles, audio, video, and eBooks, Great Companies has published over 3,000 interviews and 300 articles, offering valuable insights and motivation to thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide.

About Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing

Clarens Ghostwriting and Publishing is a full-service ghostwriting and publishing company that helps authors bring their stories to life from start to finish. The team provides comprehensive support at every stage of the book journey, including concept development, ghostwriting, editing, interior layout, cover design, and publication. Beyond that, Clarens also offers public relations and social media management to boost visibility and connect authors with their audiences.

