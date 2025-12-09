Aurora Dental Practice Offers Complete In-House Specialist Care For Local Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



ABN Family Dental is helping Aurora residents avoid the stress of outside referrals by providing oral surgery, implant procedures, Invisalign treatment, and sedation services within a single, family-friendly clinic. The practice aims to make dental care simpler, more comfortable, and more accessible for patients of all ages.

ABN Family Dental is reshaping the way local families manage their oral health by providing a full range of specialty services directly within its Aurora clinic. At a time when many patients face delays, multiple appointments, and off-site referrals, the practice has centered its approach on convenience and continuity of care.

Located at 258 Earl Stewart Drive, Unit 2, ABN Family Dental has served the Aurora community for more than 25 years. The clinic offers general dentistry, cosmetic care, and now, expanded in-house services such as oral surgery, dental implant procedures, Invisalign, and multiple sedation options. By keeping these treatments under one roof, the practice aims to reduce the typical stress associated with complex dental needs.

Dr. Konstantin Savitsky, the clinic's lead dentist, believes this approach makes a meaningful difference for families.“People lead busy lives. When we can handle surgery, implants, orthodontic needs, and sedation here in the same familiar setting, patients feel more comfortable and supported,” he said.“My goal is to help people make informed decisions about their oral health without the added pressure of traveling between offices.”

ABN Family Dental's growth reflects its long-standing focus on family-centered care. The team is fluent in several languages, including English, Farsi, Russian, Ukrainian, Hebrew, Spanish, Polish, Mandarin, and Cantonese, helping the practice serve a wide range of community members. With flexible weekday hours and Saturday availability, the clinic continues to prioritize accessibility for working adults, parents, and seniors.

In addition to its expanded services, the practice continues to offer routine checkups, dental veneers, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth extraction, emergency care, and preventive treatments for patients of all ages. Sedation options-including nitrous oxide and IV sedation-are available to help those with dental anxiety feel more at ease during their procedures.

The practice also accepts most insurance plans, including coverage under the Canadian Dental Care Plan. Staff members assist patients with claim submissions and can discuss flexible payment arrangements when needed. This commitment to affordability aligns with the clinic's mission to make dental care approachable rather than overwhelming.

“We want people to feel that going to the dentist is manageable,” Dr. Savitsky added.“When patients trust the environment and the team caring for them, it becomes easier to prioritize their health.”

With its comprehensive range of services and long-standing presence in the community, ABN Family Dental continues to position itself as a convenient, reliable option for families seeking both routine and specialized dental care in Aurora.

About ABN Family Dental:

ABN Family Dental provides complete dental care for individuals and families in Aurora. With more than 25 years of community service, the clinic offers general dentistry, cosmetic treatments, oral surgery, dental implants, sedation, and orthodontic options in a comfortable, modern environment.

To learn more or book an appointment, visit .