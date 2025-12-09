Village Market Dental Reaches Milestone In Helping More Than 500 Innisfil Seniors Access Needed Dental Care

MENAFN - GetNews)



Village Market Dental marks a key moment in its community efforts, supporting over 500 local seniors through the Canadian Dental Care Plan. The clinic highlights the growing need for accessible senior dental care and shares how Dr. Cohen and his team continue to guide families through the CDCP program in Innisfil and across Ontario.

Village Market Dental has reached an important milestone in its work with the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), assisting more than 500 Innisfil seniors in receiving the dental treatment they need. As a trusted CDCP dentist in Innisfil, the clinic has seen a steady increase in seniors seeking support, many of whom had gone years without proper care due to financial or accessibility challenges.

Dr. Cohen, who has practiced dentistry in the community for over two decades, says this milestone reflects both the demand for accessible dental services and the willingness of local seniors to seek help once they understand how the Canadian Dental Care Plan Ontario program works.“Many of our senior patients thought dental care was out of reach,” he shared.“Once they learned they were eligible for CDCP coverage, it opened the door to treatment they had been putting off for far too long.”

Over the past several months, Village Market Dental has met with hundreds of residents to explain the program, help them navigate enrollment, and provide treatment ranging from routine cleanings and fillings to dentures, implant restoration, and pain relief procedures. The team notes that one of the clearest benefits of the CDCP is its ability to restore comfort, confidence, and daily quality of life for seniors who have long managed dental concerns on their own.

Several patients have shared their experiences with the team. One Innisfil resident, who had avoided the dentist for more than a decade, said she finally received the care she needed after staff guided her through the application process. Another patient expressed how relieved he felt after being able to replace missing teeth, something he once believed he could never afford. These stories reflect the broader impact of accessible senior dental care and the difference it can make in everyday living.

Dr. Cohen continues to position himself as a local resource for families who have questions about eligibility or coverage. The clinic has also updated its communication materials to ensure residents understand how the CDCP works, which services are included, and how to prepare for their first appointment under the program.

With this milestone reached, Village Market Dental plans to continue supporting seniors as more phases of the program roll out in Ontario. The team encourages residents to reach out, especially those who may be unsure about coverage or feel hesitant about returning to the dentist after many years.

Village Market Dental remains committed to helping Innisfil residents access dependable, comfortable, and affordable dental care. Seniors and families interested in learning more about the CDCP or booking an appointment can contact the clinic during its regular operating hours.

About Village Market Dental:

For over 20 years, Village Market Dental has been dedicated to providing compassionate, comprehensive dental care for families in our community. We offer a full range of dental services in Innisfil in a welcoming environment and pride ourselves on fostering long-term relationships with our patients, ensuring that the entire family, from toddlers and teens to adults and seniors, receive personalized care to meet their unique needs.