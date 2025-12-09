Science180 Reveals Mathematical Proof Of God's Existence That Atheists, Freethinkers, Rationalists, And Believers Will Like

MENAFN - GetNews) Where have you ever read that the Earth was formed 2.82 days, the Moon 3.32 days, and the Sun 3.69 days after the beginning of the universe? The mathematical evidence of God's existence is finally found.







Georgia, USA - December 9, 2025 - Science180, the trusted U.S.-based organization at the intersection of science and faith, announced today a remarkable discovery from its founder, Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel, a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Chemical Society, and seven addtiional professional associations in the U.S. He scientifically demonstrated that the Earth formed in 2.82 days, the Moon in 3.32 days, and the Sun in 3.69 days after the universe began-a 12-year development milestone that, he claimed, first confirmed the Biblical account of creation, which states the Earth was completed on the 3rd day, and the Moon and Sun on the 4th day.

Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel reports that, after spending 12 years revisiting and reviewing expensive, complex, high-level scientific data––that top scientists collected over centuries but that they dismissed, underrated, misused, or misinterpreted––he dramatically changed the debate between science and faith with his revolutionary discovery. He uncovered a unique story about the formation of celestial bodies that no scientist had considered before. He argues that the previously overlooked data contains answers long sought by both scientists and theologians, and supports a unified, landmark mathematical framework proving God's existence and timelines for cosmic and biological origins including the creation of the universe, life, and chemical particles.

“Over thousands of years, people have argued that science cannot provide an absolute proof of God's existence and that the mystery of the universe's origin can be decoded without invoking a divine creator. Since its invention, science has tremendously helped humankind, but at the same time, some people use it to deny God or to claim that it is impossible to demonstrate how God created the universe scientifically," said Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel.

"Until recently, no impartial scientific theory has convincingly answered the main questions surrounding the universe's origin without forcing people to take sides between science and religion. Many theories about the cosmos's origin exist, and some oppose a literal interpretation of Genesis. As a result, many dismiss God's existence, believing science and faith cannot be reconciled. I have mathematically shown that these myths are false. Scientific evidence of God's existence has finally been found.”

This discovery is presented across nine books available on Amazon and other retail platforms. These books include titles such as Science180 Accurate Scientific Proof of God, Turbulent Origin of the Universe, Turbulent Origin of Chemical Particles, Turbulent Origin of Life, From Science to Bible's Conclusions, How Baby Universe Was Born, and Reconciling Science and Creation Accurately.

According to Science180, these books aim to use an all-in-one scientific formula to stimulate debate and offer readers an alternative interpretation to mainstream scientific models of cosmology, origins, and theology-continuing Science180's strategy to unconventionally reshape global discussions surrounding the intersection of science and faith.

