Local Kitchener Dental Office Helps More Than 500 Patients Access Care Through The Canadian Dental Care Plan

Dentistry at Frederick marks a key community milestone as hundreds of Kitchener and Waterloo residents receive affordable dental treatment through the Canadian Dental Care Plan, reflecting growing demand for accessible oral health services and clearer guidance for first-time CDCP patients.

Dentistry at Frederick has reached a meaningful community milestone, having supported more than 500 patients in accessing dental treatment through the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). The practice, which has served families in Kitchener for over 25 years, says the rising number of CDCP patients reflects both the need for affordable dental care and the importance of helping residents understand how the program works.

The team began seeing CDCP patients shortly after the federal initiative launched. Since then, staff members have noticed a steady increase in calls from individuals and families seeking guidance on eligibility, covered services, and how to get started. Many of these patients had delayed dental care for years due to cost concerns.

Dr. Beaton, one of the practice's providers, says the milestone underscores an important shift in community health needs.“We see every day how financial barriers can prevent people from getting even basic dental care,” Dr. said.“The CDCP has allowed many of our patients to finally move forward with treatments they've been putting off. Our job is to make that process as simple and comfortable as possible.”

Patients using the CDCP at Dentistry at Frederick have accessed a wide range of services, including routine cleanings, exams, fillings, dentures, and emergency visits. The practice's administrative team has taken an active role in helping patients understand the program's requirements, what documentation is needed, and how coverage applies to different treatments. This hands-on approach has proven especially valuable for individuals enrolling for the first time.

Waterloo Region continues to see growing participation in the CDCP, with many residents looking for dental offices that both accept the program and offer clear, reliable information. Dentistry at Frederick says that the milestone of supporting more than 500 CDCP patients has also led to increased interest from local organizations and health-focused community groups seeking guidance on the new system.

For Kitchener residents who may still be unsure about how the CDCP works, the clinic encourages individuals to reach out directly. Staff members can walk patients through basic steps such as confirming eligibility, scheduling an initial exam, and understanding which services are covered. The practice aims to ensure that no patient avoids care simply because the process feels confusing.

Dentistry at Frederick continues to welcome new CDCP patients and hopes this milestone will encourage more residents to take advantage of available support for their oral health needs.

About Dentistry at Frederick:

Dentistry at Frederick has been a trusted dental office in Kitchener for more than 25 years, providing general, pediatric, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dental care. The clinic proudly accepts the Canadian Dental Care Plan and is committed to helping patients of all ages maintain healthy, confident smiles. Located at 526 Frederick Street, the practice is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

