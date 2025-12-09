Civil Forfeiture And Dismissed Criminal Case Spark High‐Stakes Appeal To Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - December 3, 2025 - A new appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court challenges what attorneys describe as "policing for profit" in a case where local authorities seized more than $21,000 in cash during an investigation that included allegations of criminal conduct later dismissed, while the government held on to the money and attempted to avoid any accountability for the seizure.







The appeal arises from a civil forfeiture action in which police executed a search warrant tied to non‐drug‐trafficking criminal accusations, arrested a resident, and then pursued a second, late‐night warrant to justify taking cash stored inside the home. No one was ever charged with any offense related to the money itself, and the underlying criminal case-including charges brought under Nevada's criminal code-was ultimately dismissed.

"Civil forfeiture was never meant to be a substitute punishment when prosecutors cannot or do not secure a conviction," said Chandon S. Alexander (Criminal Defense Lawyer Las Vegas), lead appellate counsel in the case. "When serious charges are dropped, the financial punishment should not quietly live on through forfeiture. Nevada's Constitution demands better protections for innocent property owners."

According to the appellate brief, the government's forfeiture complaint named only the cash and the arrestee, omitting the actual earner and owner of the seized funds and failing to provide proper notice, even though public records showed joint ownership of the home. When both residents appeared in court, challenged the constitutionality of Nevada's civil forfeiture laws, and filed counterclaims for damages and constitutional violations, the City allegedly deployed delay tactics, resisted a ruling on the merits, and then returned the money months later while insisting that all remaining claims should be dismissed as "moot."

The appeal asks the Nevada Supreme Court to:



Confirm that people whose property is seized in civil forfeiture cases may bring compulsory and permissive counterclaims for constitutional violations, tort damages, and "Claim‐for‐Delivery" remedies-and that those claims survive even when the government later returns the property.

Recognize that the Nevada Constitution provides heightened "innocent property owner" and due process protections beyond federal law, especially where serious allegations are dismissed but the financial consequences of the investigation remain.

Hold that special damages, including attorneys' fees reasonably incurred to recover seized property, are available when properly pled and proven at trial. Reject the idea that authorities can seize first, litigate strategically, then erase their misconduct by quietly returning money to avoid adverse rulings and potential sanctions.

The case highlights a wider national debate over civil forfeiture, in which critics argue that law‐enforcement agencies have a built‐in financial incentive to seize cash and property and then use procedural maneuvers to shield those seizures from independent judicial review. The Nevada appeal frames this not only as a policy concern, but as a direct violation of Nevada's guarantees of due process, property rights, and the presumption of innocence.

"This is about drawing a constitutional line," Alexander added. "If the government can keep or leverage a person's savings after criminal charges-even serious ones-are dropped, without giving that person a full and fair day in court, then due process becomes an empty promise. The Supreme Court now has the opportunity to close that loophole."

The appellants are asking the Court to reverse the lower court's dismissal, reinstate their counterclaims, and clarify that Nevada's civil rules and forfeiture statutes must be read together to protect innocent owners and deter abusive enforcement practices.

