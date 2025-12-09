Foros Earns 10 Major Industry Awards As Doren Toy Company Announces Historic“Trifecta” Win

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRIDGEWATER, VA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doren Toy Company today announced that its new 3-dimensional stacking game, Foros, has reached a significant industry milestone after securing 10 major awards in its debut season, including a rare“trifecta” of top U.S. consumer honors. This marks one of the strongest award performances for a new tabletop game in recent years and signals growing national momentum for Foros leading into the 2025 holiday season.









Foros, a fast-paced 3D "four-in-a-row" game, has been honored with the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award, the Good Housekeeping© Toy Award, and the Parents© Best Toys Award, a triple crown accomplishment that few, if any, games have ever achieved in a single year.

“It's an over-the-top accomplishment by Foros,” stated Lisa Orman, president of Kidstuff PR for 30 years, commenting on the rare sweep of top awards.

The Secret to So Many Wins

Thousands of new games and toys enter the market annually, but industry consensus points to Foros as a standout success. Most of these awards rely on extensive evaluation processes involving children, families, and game experts to confirm broad, genuine appeal.

The game's inventor, Ken Scheel, credits the awards success to a deliberate, non-negotiable design philosophy.“I wanted an effortless icebreaker for any guest,” Scheel explains.“I don't like learning lots of rules, so I made a game that can be learned in 10 seconds. The magic is its perfect balance: a simple concept that allows complex strategy. You don't have to think too much, but you can if you like.”

Recommended for Play by Mensa

Adding to its list of accolades, Foros has also achieved the esteemed“Recommended by American Mensa” label. Foros was identified by American Mensa member judges as one they enjoyed playing and is worth recommending to others.

Mensa reviewers had comments for the games such as:“My husband's favorite game this year and great value,”“Beautifully made pieces are really solid,”“Fantastic advancement on the genre. Simple concept well executed.”

With a total of 10 industry awards and accreditations, including the NAPPA National Parenting Product Award Winner, Sparks Play Award, Family Choice Award, PureWow Happy Kid Best Toy and Games Award Winner, and MESH (Mental, Emotional, and Social Health) Accreditation from Foros has proven itself to be a must-have game. The game's creator, Ken Scheel, was also nominated as a finalist for Play Innovator of the Year because of the game's unique approach.

About Foros

Foros is a 3-dimensional, four-in-a-row stacking game designed to be the ultimate icebreaker. It combines super-simple rules with the possibility of complex strategy, crafted with high-quality, beautiful wooden pieces that elevate the game experience.

Where to Buy: Foros is available for purchase now at Amazon for $39.99.





CONTACT: Amy Czajkowski Doren Toy Company... 844-482-7992