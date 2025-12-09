Autonation Acquires Jerry's Toyota In Major Mid-Atlantic Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dave Cantin Group Advised Jerry's Toyota on Sale as Part of Multi-generational Succession Plan

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, today announced that AutoNation, Inc., one of the nation's largest and most respected publicly traded automotive retailers, has acquired Jerry's Toyota, a flagship Toyota dealership serving the Mid-Atlantic for more than 40 years.

The transaction represents a significant multi-generational succession planning milestone for James Stautberg, president of Jerry's Toyota, and his family, and reinforces AutoNation's continued expansion in the mid-Atlantic region.

“To me, this is a family business,” Stautberg said.“We've been part of the Baltimore community since 1957, we've sold cars to multiple generations of the same families, and that means everything to me. I wanted to entrust this business – and my associates and customers – to someone who would take care of them. AutoNation has a strong reputation in Maryland, and I felt comfortable with the connection Dave Cantin Group established between us.”

DCG represented the seller as part of a structured succession plan designed to transition the business while preserving customer continuity, employee opportunity and the legacy the family built. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Jerry's Toyota has been a cornerstone of the Mid-Atlantic automotive community for decades,” Dave Cantin Group CEO Dave Cantin said. Supporting this multi-generational succession plan and helping this respected organization transition to the next chapter with a world-class operator like AutoNation is an honor. This is a great example of the thoughtful succession planning needed across our industry as consolidation accelerates and ownership dynamics evolve.”

Jerry's Toyota is the first Toyota acquisition for AutoNation in over a decade and fortifies the company's scale and retail leadership in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Baltimore-Washington corridor is one of the highest-performing Toyota regions in the United States, with exceptional brand loyalty and sustained retail demand.

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America's top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term client relationships and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform client strategy.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive insights and delivers timely market intelligence including the Market Outlook Report (MOR) and the Inside M&A studio show and podcast with CBT News. DCG's proprietary AI-enabled platform Jump IQ anchors its advisory services to help retail automotive dealers make smarter data-driven M&A decisions.

The company's nonprofit initiative DCG Giving funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment across the United States and supports other charitable causes.

For more information, visit .

