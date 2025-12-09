Guinea Emerges As West Africa's New Digital Transformation Powerhouse

The Republic of Guinea has reached a decisive turning point as a regional digital power. By hosting the Transform Africa Summit 2025, becoming the first francophone nation to receive this major continental event since its creation in 2013, Guinea confirmed the emergence of Conakry as a new digital innovation hub in West Africa.

The numbers break all records: over 7,000 participants from 79 countries, including 47 ministers, 1,552 government representatives, 584 business leaders, over 590 start-ups, and 14 MoUs signed. Never before in the history of the Transform Africa Summit has such mobilisation been accomplished. This unprecedented turnout demonstrates international confidence in Guinea's ability to lead Africa's digital transformation challenges.

"Guinea's digital progress results from choices made with clarity and conviction under President Mamadi Doumbouya's leadership," stated Rose Pola Pricemou, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy, Republic of Guinea.“Our advances in infrastructure, data governance, and digital public services reflect a consistent national direction aligned with Africa's technological future. The recognition Guinea received shows our country is ready to contribute at scale to the continent's digital transformation.”

This recognition builds on concrete achievements reshaping West Africa's digital landscape. Guinea has deployed a 12,000-kilometre national fibre-optic network, quadrupling its backbone capacity from 50 to 200 gigabits, with interconnections to Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, and Sierra Leone, and ongoing projects toward Senegal, the Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau.

Beyond infrastructure, Guinea is developing a comprehensive innovation ecosystem, including a Tier III national data centre and an expanding network of digital hubs, six of which are already operational, with 20 more planned by 2026. These initiatives are supported by platforms like TELEMO, the national digital platform for public procurement and administrative services, which improve governance transparency and efficiency and align with the Simandou 2040 vision that emphasises technology's role in economic diversification and skills development.

The country has bolstered its regulatory framework with a new data protection law under adoption and key institutions (ANSSI and ANDE) to ensure secure digital transformation. Youth initiatives like the ANSUTEN Grand Prize, RCUN3, and Hackathon show significant investment in digital human capital.

Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa, praised Guinea's "exemplary organisation." "Conakry truly embodied the vision of Smart Africa: a connected, innovative, and sovereign Africa," he declared.

