Brands Poised For Growth: NIQ Identifies The Strategies Behind 2025'S Top Performing Innovations

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, today released its 4th Annual Innovation Vitality Report, revealing the strategies that are helping brands achieve multi-year growth from their innovation pipelines. Drawing on data from over 70,000 manufacturers across 130 categories, the report highlights the practices that double a company's likelihood of expanding overall sales through top performing innovation.

As retailers accelerate shelf refresh cycles and private label competition intensifies, brands are under increasing pressure to design innovations with staying power. NIQ's findings show that top performing innovators consistently follow a repeatable formula, rooted in strong consumer-led ideas, early performance signals, and cross functional alignment, to build products that deliver long-term, incremental growth across global markets.

Key Findings from the 2025 Innovation Vitality Report

Winning Innovation Starts Before Launch



Brands that invest in true innovation, not just variety or size line extensions, are 2x more likely to achieve overall sales growth. Only a fraction of companies (9%) expanded innovation sales last year, underscoring the opportunity for those that follow best practices.

Early Momentum Predicts Long-Term Vitality



Analysis of 300,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKU) shows performance gaps between growing and non-growing innovations as early as week four.

Despite this, 67% of marketers wait 12–15 weeks to assess performance, missing critical retailer decision windows. Early measurement enables faster optimization of distribution, activation, and support.

Private Label Resets the Bar



Private labels and smaller upstart manufacturers continue to gain share, evolving from“fast followers” to strategic portfolio players.

Retailers increasingly use multiple private brands to“bracket” national brands and keep shelves dynamic. Many major retailers now pursue a higher cadence of 12-week assortment refresh cycles, accelerating competition for space and velocity.

Cross-Functional Collaboration Drives Breakout Results



Top innovators are 2.5x more likely to collaborate across R&D, marketing, sales, and consumer insights functions throughout the innovation lifecycle. End-to-end alignment improves agility and increases the likelihood of sustained year-two growth.

“In today's consumer goods landscape where private labels are gaining ground, winning innovation demands more than just a good idea. Top performing launches deploy against a proven formula built upon three pillars: a strong idea that addresses a genuine consumer need, a superior product that outperforms competition, and activation that builds momentum well beyond the launch year. It's not enough to be new, you must be diligent in your pre-market development, and built to last,” commented Ramon Melgarejo, President, Strategic Analytics and Insights, NIQ.

Building Innovations That Last

This year's report builds on NIQ's expanded innovation analytics portfolio and its investment in tools that measure vitality from week one. With trillions of transactions across 90+ markets, NIQ helps brands benchmark performance, sharper R&D strategies, and identify the attributes that unlock incrementality and endurance.

