Google Rolls Out Three-Year Free Repair Plan For Pixel 9 Pro Display Faults

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Google has confirmed that certain units from its Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone line suffer from display defects, and announced a new extended repair programme to cover affected devices. Under this initiative, eligible devices showing a vertical line running from top to bottom of the screen or, in the case of the Pixel 9 Pro, persistent screen flickering will be eligible for a free display replacement within three years of the original retail purchase date.

The firm's support page, published on 8 December 2025, details that repairs are valid only if the phone has not incurred physical or liquid damage - cracked screens, damaged cover glass or signs of water intrusion will disqualify eligibility. Users can obtain repairs either through local walk-in centres, authorised service partners or via Google's mail-in repair service.

Parallel to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL repair programme, the company is offering an extended warranty for the foldable variant, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the exact nature of the fault has not been clearly defined, the company said a“limited number” of units might experience issues affecting functionality - signalling that eligible units may qualify for a full replacement at no charge, subject to inspection.

The move marks the most significant post-launch support effort by Google for the Pixel 9 series, launched in August 2024, underscoring the seriousness of the problem. The display technology on these phones - high-performance OLED panels with advanced adaptive refresh and peak brightness - had drawn attention for offering a premium user experience. Experts now point out that such advanced specifications can sometimes increase susceptibility to hardware defects, especially where screen manufacturing is concerned.

Users who had previously paid for out-of-warranty screen replacements may be eligible for refund or free replacements under the new plan, according to Google's support documentation.

Consumers in a number of markets - including countries where Google offers authorized repair centres - can check their device's serial number on Google's support website to confirm eligibility. The company recommends backing up any personal data and enabling“Repair Mode” before sending the device for service.

The eligibility criteria and exclusions highlight that while the programme responds to a manufacturing-related fault, standard wear and tear or accidental damage remain outside its scope. This indicates Google's attempt to balance goodwill with practical constraints over post-sale liability.

