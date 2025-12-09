Australia Moves To Operationalise Ghost Bat Drone Fleet

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Australia has committed roughly A$1.4 billion to accelerate the MQ-28A Ghost Bat from prototype into active service, after the uncrewed combat jet successfully fired an air-to-air missile during a live weapons trial. On 8 December at the test range near Woomera, a Ghost Bat armed with a AIM-120 AMRAAM destroyed an aerial drone target - validating the platform's combat-ready status.

The Ghost Bat - the first combat aircraft designed and built in Australia in more than 50 years - flew the live-fire sortie as part of an integrated mission alongside a crewed Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail early-warning aircraft and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter. Sensor and targeting data were shared between platforms before the Ghost Bat autonomously guided and launched the missile.

The government funding covers six Block 2 Ghost Bats - intended to become the backbone of Australia's first collaborative combat aircraft fleet - along with development of a Block 3 prototype. Block 2 jets are to feature upgraded navigation systems and modular payloads, designed for missions ranging from strike operations to surveillance and electronic warfare.

First flown in February 2021, the Ghost Bat has undergone over 100 test flights and logged substantial flight hours. Under the 2025“Capability Demonstration” campaign, the programme validated teaming with crewed platforms including the E-7A, F-35A and unmanned MQ-4C systems. Observers say the pace of testing and integration has been faster than anticipated.

Measuring roughly 11.7 metres and capable of flying more than 3,700 kilometres on a single tank, the Ghost Bat combines stealth design, modular mission payloads and autonomous controls. Its role is to serve as a“loyal wingman” - extending the reach and survivability of crewed aircraft in contested airspace while reducing risk to human pilots.

Defence officials describe the missile test as a turning point: the platform's ability to engage a target without a pilot onboard now clears the way for it being declared a war-fighting asset. The new funds will support not only aircraft acquisition, but also manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure, as well as ongoing software, sensor and avionics upgrades.

