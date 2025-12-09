Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Borussia Dortmund celebrates 25 years on the stock exchange

09.12.2025 / 15:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

It has been a quarter of a century since Borussia Dortmund became the first and, to date, only Bundesliga soccer club to venture onto the stock exchange. Since October 31, 2000, shares in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA have been traded under the securities identification number 549309. Today, Tuesday, the management, members of the BVB supervisory and works councils, shareholders, and representatives of Deutsche Börse Frankfurt gathered in the Main metropolis for a small ceremony.

"When we look back on 25 years of BVB on the stock exchange, we see a unique combination of economic and social responsibility, sporting ambition, and our fans, who are the emotional and economic foundation of Borussia Dortmund. We have made it our goal to combine sporting competitiveness with economic solidity. The past few years have impressively demonstrated that we have succeeded in doing so,“ emphasized Managing Director Thomas Treß. In the current season, the eight-time German champions are currently third in the table and second in the Bundesliga's”all-time table." Internationally, Borussia Dortmund is currently sixth in the UEFA Champions League and is ranked seventh by the European association in the club rankings – directly behind Paris Saint-Germain and ahead of FC Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund pursues a strategy based on sustainable growth. The result is a soccer club that is now more economically stable, professional, and international than ever before. Its greatest asset is the people who support the club and represent the brand's appeal.

“Borussia Dortmund is a very successful and incredibly attractive club. Over the past 25 years, we have consistently worked our way up to the top of the European clubs and established ourselves there. And at the same time, we still have enormous potential,” says Carsten Cramer, who has been spokesman for the management board for just under two weeks.“We want to and will exploit that. We are investing in development and growth in order to move forward stronger into the future. Our goal is to continue Borussia Dortmund's success story in the coming years.” BVB remains a club that knows its roots and identity – and at the same time is boldly moving into the future.

Dortmund, 9th Dezember 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

Bild: martinjoppen & Deutsche Börse

09.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

