Borussia Dortmund Celebrates 25 Years On The Stock Exchange
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
It has been a quarter of a century since Borussia Dortmund became the first and, to date, only Bundesliga soccer club to venture onto the stock exchange. Since October 31, 2000, shares in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA have been traded under the securities identification number 549309. Today, Tuesday, the management, members of the BVB supervisory and works councils, shareholders, and representatives of Deutsche Börse Frankfurt gathered in the Main metropolis for a small ceremony.
