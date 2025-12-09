Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG completes withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG completes withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Potsdam, 9 December 2025 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (“Company”) (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) has successfully completed the withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (“JSE”), effective 9 December 2025.

The Company had already announced in March 2024 its intention to terminate the secondary listing on the JSE (“delisting”) in order to focus on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and its investor base there. The delisting process has now been finalised in close coordination with the JSE and South African shareholders and in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

There are no changes for German shareholders as a result of this measure.


About Deutsche Konsum:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company's primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3).


