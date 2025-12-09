DPIIT Publishes Working Paper On Generative AI & Copyright, Invites Public Feedback

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has published Part I of a working paper examining the intersection of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and copyright law.

The document presents the findings and recommendations of an eight-member committee constituted on April 28, 2025, tasked with assessing whether India's existing legal framework adequately addresses challenges posed by generative AI and identifying potential amendments.

Global Practices and Policy Gaps

The paper reviews international approaches, including blanket exemptions, text-and-data mining exceptions, voluntary licensing regimes, and extended collective licensing. It highlights the limitations of these models in ensuring a balance between incentivising human creators and enabling AI development.

Proposed Hybrid Licensing Framework

Rejecting a 'zero-price licence' model as potentially detrimental to human creativity, the committee recommends a hybrid licensing system.

Under this framework, AI developers would be granted a blanket licence to use all lawfully accessed content for training purposes without the need to negotiate individual licences.

Royalty obligations would arise only when AI tools are commercialised, with rates determined by a government-appointed body and subject to judicial review.

A centralised mechanism would oversee the collection and distribution of royalties, helping to reduce transaction costs, provide legal clarity, and ensure equitable access for developers of all sizes.

Public Consultation

DPIIT has opened a 30-day public consultation period, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed framework to help shape India's approach to generative AI and copyright protection.

(KNN Bureau)