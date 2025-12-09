Egypt's Abdelatty Urges Rapid Formation Of Gaza Stability Force In Call With Rubio

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt stressed the need to speed up the formation of an international stability force in Gaza and establish a Palestinian technocratic committee to manage the enclave, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.

During a phone call to discuss the implementation of President Donald Trump's plan and the consolidation of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Agreement, Abdelatty called for concerted global efforts to enforce UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf stated that the minister emphasised the importance of transitioning to the second phase of the agreement. Abdelatty also highlighted the necessity of rebuilding Gaza's infrastructure and ensuring safe, unhindered access for humanitarian aid to address worsening conditions.

Regarding the Nile, Abdelatty told Rubio that Cairo rejects unilateral measures in the Eastern Nile Basin. He warned that Egypt would take“all necessary measures” consistent with international law to protect its water security.

The two officials discussed the conflict in Sudan, with Abdelatty advocating for a ceasefire under the“Quartet” framework following his visit to Khartoum on November 11. He also briefed Rubio on his late November trip to Beirut, reaffirming Egypt's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.

On bilateral ties, Abdelatty conveyed President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's greetings to President Trump. The ministers discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and attracting further U.S. investment to the Egyptian market.

The call also touched on the war in Ukraine, with Cairo calling for a diplomatic settlement to achieve international stability.