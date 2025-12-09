World Summit AI 2025 Opens In Doha
The event brings together a distinguished gathering of senior officials, global technology leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs in artificial intelligence and advanced digital innovation. His Excellency Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai, stated: "Hosting the second edition of the World Summit AI Qatar in Doha reaffirms Qatar's strong commitment to advancing a diversified digital economy driven by knowledge, innovation, and cutting-edge technologies.
Artificial intelligence is not merely a technological option, it is a strategic necessity shaping the future of our economy, society, and government services. Through this summit, we continue to strengthen global partnerships and accelerate the adoption of AI solutions across government entities, in alignment with the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030."
