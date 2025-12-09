Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market To Reach $2.83 Billion At A Steady 8.9% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Vaccine Adjuvants Market Be By 2025?Over the past few years, the vaccine adjuvants market has experienced a robust growth. The market is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2024 to $2.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this expansion in the historic period include increased vaccine production, the prevalence of infectious diseases, government interventions and immunization programs, investments in research and development, and the globalization of vaccine distribution.

In the coming years, the vaccine adjuvants market is poised for strong expansion. It is projected to reach $2.83 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors contributing to this growth in the predicted timeframe include planning for pandemics, increasing vaccine choices, worldwide immunization objectives, cooperative initiatives and partnerships, and a focus on therapeutic vaccines. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as advancements in adjuvant technologies, emphasis on boosting immunogenicity, use of combined adjuvants for augmented efficacy, demand for safer and more tolerable adjuvants, and customized vaccines and adjuvants.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Vaccine Adjuvants Market Landscape?

The increased occurrence of contagious diseases is anticipated to boost the expansion of the vaccine adjuvants market. These infectious diseases, caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites, can be treated using vaccines for conditions like hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), HIV, malaria, syphilis, and brucellosis. As an illustration, the World Health Organization's 2022 report indicated that approximately 10.6 million individuals worldwide contracted tuberculosis in 2021, with 1.6 million fatalities, and 1.5 million new HIV infections were recorded in the same year, causing 650,000 deaths. Thus, the escalating rate of infectious diseases is predicted to fuel the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Vaccine Adjuvants Market?

Major players in the Vaccine Adjuvants include:

. GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

. Novavax Inc.

. SPI Pharma Inc.

. Agenus Inc.

. CSL Limited

. InvivoGen Limited.

. Brenntag Biosector A/S

. Adjuvatis

. Merck KGaA

. Croda International Plc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Vaccine Adjuvants Industry?

The increasing popularity of product innovations is a notable trend in the vaccine adjuvants market. Businesses in this sector are utilizing creative solutions to solidify their standing in the market. To exemplify, Evonik Industries, a chemical manufacturing company based in Germany, unveiled PhytoSquene, a plant-based squalene that originates from amaranth oil, in December 2022. This eco-friendly substitute for the conventional shark-derived squalene is formulated for use in vaccine adjuvants and other medicinal applications. It enhances the effectiveness of vaccines by stimulating immune reactions. The release of PhytoSquene highlights the escalating focus on sustainability within the pharmaceutical industry.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market

The vaccine adjuvants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Adjuvant Emulsions, Pathogen Components, Particulate Adjuvants, Combination Adjuvants, Other Product Types

2) By Route of Application: Human Vaccine Adjuvants, Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Subcutaneous, Intradermal

4) By Disease: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Other Diseases

Subsegments:

1) By Adjuvant Emulsions: Oil-In-Water Emulsions, Water-In-Oil Emulsions

2) By Pathogen Components: Bacterial Components, Viral Components

3) By Particulate Adjuvants: Liposomes, Nanoparticles, Microparticles

4) By Combination Adjuvants: Mixed Emulsions, Multiple Component Systems

5) By Other Product Types: Synthetic Adjuvants, Natural Adjuvants

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the vaccine adjuvants market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the global vaccine adjuvants market. The report encompasses various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

