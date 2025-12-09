Corvic AI Launches On AWS, Expanding Enterprise Access To High-Accuracy Intelligence At Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Corvic AI, creator of the world's first Intelligence Composition Platform (ICP), today announced that its platform is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling enterprise customers to deploy Corvic's retrieval-driven, multimodal intelligence system directly within their private AWS environments.

The launch follows strong customer demand from organizations that rely on AWS for secure data storage and cloud-scale operations. With this expansion, Corvic completes its presence across the major hyperscalers, joining earlier deployments on Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake.

Corvic was accepted to the AWS Activate Startup Program a few months ago and has been working closely with the AWS team to bring its enterprise AI platform to AWS-meeting the needs of customers whose data, infrastructure, and compliance requirements are already anchored in AWS.

“Many of our largest enterprise customers have been waiting for Corvic on AWS,” said Farshid Sabet, CEO of Corvic AI.“AWS is where a significant portion of the world's private enterprise data already lives. By bringing Corvic to AWS, we enable customers to run high-accuracy, compositional AI directly inside their trusted cloud environment, without data migration or pipeline rewrites, and without compromising privacy.”

Modern Enterprise Intelligence, Now on AWS

Corvic's Intelligence Composition Platform is designed for enterprises that need reliable, retrieval-augmented, agentic AI across complex multimodal data, such as PDFs, tables, images, diagrams, logs, and decades of legacy documents. On AWS, Corvic can now be deployed in fully isolated private tenants, supporting strict datasovereignty requirements for industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

With its AWS launch, Corvic offers:

-Native deployment in private AWS environments with complete data privacy

-Multimodal retrieval accuracy up to 23% higher than traditional RAG stacks

-Adaptive orchestration for complex reasoning across large, fragmented datasets

-Hybrid and multi-cloud support, enabling Corvic to run wherever enterprise data resides

-No data migration, schema rewrites, or brittle custom pipelines

Supporting Customers During AWS re:Invent

Corvic's leadership team, including CTO, Dr. Donald Nguyen, and CPO, Dr. Gurbinder Gill, attended AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas (December 1–5) for a series of customer meetings, partner discussions, and technical briefings. This milestone comes at a critical moment as enterprises accelerate the adoption of agentic AI and prioritize accuracy, explainability, and privacy.

“This expansion continues our mission to be everywhere our customers' private data is stored,” added Sabet.“Corvic on AWS ensures enterprises can operationalize accurate, production-grade AI in the environments they trust most.”

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is an enterprise intelligence company founded by experts in Distributed AI and Graph Computing, with decades of research and industry experience. Built to end the complexity of custom AI pipelines, Corvic's Intelligence Composition Platform (ICP) combines the ease of Generative AI with the precision of engineered systems-enabling organizations to build multimodal, production-grade AI solutions in weeks instead of months.