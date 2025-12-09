OVO Launches In The U.S. Market: A New Era Of Sustainable Women's Health Begins

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Founders Susan Hanna and Reshmi Rajendran proudly announce the U.S. launch of OVO, a women's health and menstrual hygiene brand built on the principles of love, community, sustainability, and well-being. The new e-commerce platform - TheOVO - officially opens to U.S. customers this evening, offering a thoughtfully designed range of menstrual products made from natural bamboo, engineered for superior wellness, comfort, and environmental care.

Blending innovation with sustainability, OVO represents a bold shift in the menstrual hygiene sector, meeting the needs of Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and Millennial consumers who increasingly seek solutions that honor both personal health and planetary sustainability.



A Menstrual Wellness Brand Rooted in Sustainability and Community

At the heart of OVO's offering are menstrual pads and liners crafted from natural bamboo - a material selected for comfort, absorbency, and environmental responsibility. These products are designed to provide superior comfort and protection while reducing waste through biodegradable materials and sustainable packaging.

OVO's entire supply chain reflects a commitment to sustainability, including packaging created to minimize environmental impact and certifications such as USDA BioPreferred and industrial compostability under EN13432:2000, reinforcing transparency and trust with conscious consumers.



Introducing the First Menstrual Care Loyalty Program Connected to Tree Planting

With this U.S. debut, OVO becomes the first brand in the category to integrate a tree-planting loyalty program directly into the customer experience - a pioneering blend of women's health and climate action. Members will have the opportunity to plant four trees per year, naming each tree and tracking its impact.

This program is powered by EcoMatcher - - a certified B-Corp known for blockchain-based transparency in global reforestation.



Built by Women, for Women - Across Every Stage of Life

OVO's mission extends beyond menstrual products. Its long-term roadmap includes smart pads, diagnostic tools, drug-delivery innovations, and community-driven education initiatives - all designed to support women throughout their full wellness journey.

The founders' approach centers on building a community-first wellness ecosystem, removing stigma, and supporting global health equity - particularly for underserved populations supported through OVO's empowerment partnerships.



A Launch Driven by Purpose: Planet. Power. Period.

OVO enters the U.S. market with a clear and resonant proposition: women deserve products that support their health and honor the environment without compromise.

This bold positioning reflects OVO's integrated commitment to sustainability, empowerment, and wellness, arriving at a cultural moment where younger generations increasingly prioritize climate-conscious purchasing.

Customers can now discover OVO's full product line and join the tree-planting loyalty program at: TheOVO.



About OVO

OVO is a women's health and menstrual wellness brand dedicated to sustainable innovation, affordability, and community upliftment. Using bamboo-based materials, compostable packaging, and mission-driven partnerships, OVO creates menstrual care solutions that honor both individual wellness and global sustainability. Rooted in the values of love, dignity, and shared progress, OVO exists to preserve the cycle of women, humanity, and the Earth.

Media Contact:

Susan Hanna

Susan@149tech, 149 Holdings Co.



