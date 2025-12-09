Expectations For Profit Before Tax In The Year 2026
The BANK of Greenland's expectations for a profit before tax result in the year 2026 are DKK 145-175 million.
The expectations are given with uncertainty and depend on the general future economic development. The insecurities relate to interest rates and value adjustments caused by the development in the financial markets and developments in depreciations.
Best regards
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: ...
Attachment
-
13 2025_UK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment