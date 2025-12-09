Fireswarm Solutions Named One Of Canada's Top 50 Most Investable Cleantech Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition by Foresight Canada highlights FireSwarm's pioneering wildfire resilience technology and dual-use scalable solutions for climate adaptation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireSwarm Solutions Inc., a Canadian technology company developing coordinated ultra heavy-lift drone solutions for wildfire and emergency response, has been recognized by Foresight Canada as one of the country's Top 50 Most Investable Cleantech Companies in the 2025 Foresight 50 showcase.

Now in its fifth year, the annual list highlights ventures demonstrating strong climate impact, commercial readiness, and investment potential. Honourees are selected by an independent panel of investors and domain experts from leading firms, including The Atmospheric Fund, Pangaea Ventures, INP Capital, Vine Ventures, Evok Innovations, and Active Impact Investments and many others. The program identifies companies most ready to scale solutions that deliver climate adaptation and economic resilience.

“To be included among Canada's most investable cleantech companies is both humbling and motivating and it validates the growing demand for wildfire and emergency-resilience technologies,” said Alex Deslauriers, CEO of FireSwarm Solutions.“This moment is bigger than wildfire alone. The world needs cross-sector solutions that can scale and deliver economic value while protecting people, infrastructure, and ecosystems.”

FireSwarm develops technology to automate and swarm ultra heavy-lift drone systems supporting wildfire, forest management operations through autonomous suppression, rapid situational awareness, safer monitoring, and real-time data collection. The platform also has dual-use applications across logistics, disaster response, infrastructure protection, and remote operations.

From evacuations and housing and business loss to transportation disruptions, utility outages, and health impacts, wildfire costs now touch nearly every government ministry. FireSwarm's systems will strengthen preparedness and response capacity, helping reduce cascading social and economic impacts.

The company joins this year's Foresight 50 with a mission to help wildfire teams, communities, and industries prepare and respond more effectively. Its systems aim to achieve a 20–50% reduction in the time required to action early-stage wildfires in remote and wildland-urban interface areas, improving containment success rates.

Operating at the intersection of Canada's most urgent investment priorities - climate adaptation, emergency response modernization, defence readiness, and economic resilience - FireSwarm delivers a dual-use, scalable technology solution built for the realities of today's evolving emergency and infrastructure risk landscape.

For information visit:

About FireSwarm Solutions Inc.

FireSwarm Solutions Inc. is a wildfire technology company built by multidisciplinary experts developing comprehensive, turn-key solutions for wildfire and emergency logistics management. While leveraging advanced ultra heavy-lift, long-endurance uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) as a platform, FireSwarm develops the autonomous coordination software, patent-pending AI and machine-learning algorithms, and specialized fire-mission kits that enable rapid response. The company is committed to strengthening community resilience, supporting climate adaptation efforts, and protecting people, property, and critical ecosystems.

Media Contact:

Melanie Bitner

Co Founder and CMO

FireSwarm Solutions Inc.

Email:...