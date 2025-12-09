Regent Seven Seas Cruises® And Global Hotel Alliance Unveil The Concierge Collection 2027-2028

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world's leading ultra-luxury cruise line, and the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, have unveiled the latest evolution of their landmark partnership, The Concierge Collection 2027-2028.

Launched in 2024, The Concierge Collection offers Regent's discerning guests 3-night pre-cruise stays at some of the world's finest GHA properties seamlessly paired with an ultra-luxury voyage on board 4 ships of The World's Most Luxurious FleetTM. Following the success of the original portfolio which featured properties in Europe, the collection has now been expanded to destinations in Asia Pacific and the Indian Ocean.

The 12 immersive multi-night land programs are an exclusive prelude to 28 all-inclusive sailings, perfect for those luxury cruisers eager to extend their vacation with unforgettable moments - from enjoying an aperitif against Lisbon's beautiful skyline at the rooftop bar at Hotel Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa or soaking in the rejuvenating energy of Mauritius while staying at Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas.

“Our goal with the globally expanded 2027-2028 Concierge Collection is to further elevate the guest experience from the very beginning of the journey, before even stepping on board,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.“These multi-day land programs will elevate the already unrivaled Regent experience to new heights. Luxury travelers will be able to truly immerse themselves in incredible destinations prior to exploring more of the region on an ultra-luxury cruise, where every detail is taken care of.”

“We're excited to elevate The Concierge Collection in partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruises, now adding an even greater selection of stunning GHA properties across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Indian Ocean into the land program. Building on this partnership is incredibly valuable, enhancing our loyalty program and providing Regent's discerning guests with unparalleled choices and meaningful benefits. With D$, our program's rewards currency, and elite status in GHA DISCOVERY, which we reward Regent guests booking a cruise, we're set to create unforgettable experiences for travelers whenever they stay at GHA hotels, resorts, or palaces,” said Jelena Kezika, GHA's Vice President Strategy.

The Concierge Collection 2027-2028 includes exclusive small group tours which will showcase the highlights and hidden gems of some of the world's leading destinations, ranging from adrenaline-pumping desert safaris in Doha, awe-inspiring tours of the Vatican in Rome, or intrepid hikes in Black River Gorges National Park in Mauritius. As well as the three nights pre-cruise accommodation, guests will be invited to a hosted welcome cocktail party complete with regional entertainment and cuisine, offering a taste of the welcoming camaraderie guests come to expect on board a Regent sailing.

The globally expanded Concierge Collection 3-night pre-cruise land programs start from $1499 per guest in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Indian Ocean prior to 28 sailings on board Seven Seas Grandeur®, Seven Seas Splendor®, Seven Seas Voyager®, and Seven Seas Mariner® in 2027 and 2028.

The 12 world-class GHA properties showcased in The Concierge Collection 2027-2028 are:

Asia Pacific

.Apurva Kempinski Bali (Bali, Indonesia)

.Capella Sydney (Sydney, Australia)

.Mara Malaz Kempinski The Pearl Doha (Doha, Qatar)

.Pan Pacific Bellustar (Tokyo, Japan)

.Pan Pacific Singapore (Singapore)

.The Murray (Hong Kong, China)

Europe

.Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Hotel (Rome, Italy)

.Çırağan Palace Kempinski (Istanbul, Turkey)

.Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso (Athens, Greece)

.Hotel Café Royal (London, England)

.Hotel Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa (Lisbon, Portugal)

Indian Ocean

.Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas (Mauritius)

To book a Concierge Collection 2027-2028 pre-cruise package luxury travelers can visit RSSC/concierge-collection, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368), or contact a professional travel advisor, from December 22, 2025.

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and 950 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides over 34 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7billion in member hotel revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance or ghadiscovery.



About Regent Seven Seas Cruises®

Regent Seven Seas Cruises® is the world's leading ultra-luxury cruise line, inviting guests to Experience the UnrivaledTM since 1992. Carrying between 496 and no more than 822 guests, the line's perfectly sized ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Grandeur®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor®, Seven Seas Voyager®, and Seven Seas PrestigeTM, which is scheduled to be delivered in 2026 - form The World's Most Luxurious Fleet®. Offering immersive exploration in more than 550 destinations across seven continents, guests travel the world in luxurious space featuring sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea. Regent's heartfelt personalized service can be found throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces, or while savoring incomparable culinary experiences in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues. Guests Cruise In All-Inclusive, Unrivaled LuxuryTM as part of Regent's All-Inclusive Cruise Fares, offering amenities such as unlimited shore excursions, exquisite cuisine, beverages including fine wines and spirits, entertainment, Starlink Wi-Fi, free valet laundry, gratuities, a one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher, and more. In addition, Regent's Ultimate All-Inclusive Fares include round-trip flights with the flexibility to choose desired air class, transfers between airport and ship, and exclusive Blacklane private executive chauffeur service for guests to personalize their journeys. For more information, please visit RSSC, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368) or contact a professional travel advisor. Regent Seven Seas Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit .

Notes to editor: Images can be found here. Please use ©RSSC or“Images were provided by Regent Seven Seas Cruises®”.