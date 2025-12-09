Ipsos Organizational Change

Paris, 9 December 2025 - Dan Lévy, Group Chief Financial Officer of Ipsos, will shortly step down from his role and pursue new opportunities outside the Group.

Ipsos thanks Dan for his contribution over the past three years and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Olivier Champourlier, currently Head of Group Controlling at Ipsos, is assuming the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He has previously served as the Group Head of Consolidation, Accounting and Tax, and as Chief Financial Officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The selection process for the new Group Chief Financial Officer is underway.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS, Bloomberg IPS:FP



35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment

Press release - Organization - EN - DEF