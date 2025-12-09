Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO Of TEN Ltd. Interview Today Live At NYSE Schwab Network

To watch the live interview, please follow this link:

Building on TEN's strong performance for the nine months and third quarter of 2025, Dr. Tsakos will address the global energy and shipping market landscape, evolving tanker fundamentals, and the strategic priorities advancing the Company's long-term growth trajectory. He will also address TEN's forward-looking sector outlook, underscoring the structural trends expected to define the industry's next chapter.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

