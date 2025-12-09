Hunter Plumbing Services Receives 2025“Best Of South Carolina” Spotlight Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MYRTLE BEACH, SC, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYRTLE BEACH, SC - December 09, 2025 - -

Hunter Plumbing Services, LLC has been named a 2025 "Best of South Carolina" Spotlight Award recipient by Guide to South Carolina, earning recognition in the Plumbing Contractors category. The honor highlights local businesses that demonstrate exceptional service, community trust, and consistent professional standards across the state. For Hunter Plumbing Services, this award reflects years of steady commitment to Horry County residents and the growing Myrtle Beach region.

Founded on integrity, reliability, and customer care, Hunter Plumbing Services has built a reputation as a trusted resource for residential and commercial plumbing needs. The company's approach places an emphasis on clear communication, honest assessments, and workmanship that prioritizes long-term results. With decades of experience in the plumbing industry, the team handles a range of services that include everyday household repairs, commercial system maintenance, water heater and gas line work, sewer and drain solutions, and water filtration options.

Owner Erik Hunter said the recognition is meaningful not only to his business, but also to the people who have supported it throughout the years. "We are truly honored to receive the 2025 Best of South Carolina Spotlight Award," Hunter explained. "This recognition represents the dedication of our team, but it also speaks to the trust the Myrtle Beach community has placed in us. We are grateful for the continued support from local residents, neighbors, and business owners throughout Horry County. Their loyalty keeps us motivated to keep improving, keep learning, and keep serving."

The Spotlight Award is determined in part by community feedback and public sentiment, reflecting how strongly local residents value dependable service providers. In recent years, Guide to South Carolina has expanded its recognition program to highlight companies that demonstrate consistency, responsiveness, and an ability to meet real needs in their communities. Hunter Plumbing Services' presence in Myrtle Beach, along with the company's steady record of positive customer experiences, contributed to this year's selection. The featured spotlight article on Guide to South Carolina can be found here -

While the award underscores the company's standing within South Carolina's business landscape, the team views it as an opportunity to continue refining its work. Hunter Plumbing Services remains licensed, bonded, and insured, and continues to invest in training, modern techniques, and practical solutions suited to both older homes and new development in the rapidly growing coastal region. Rather than introducing sweeping changes following the award, the team plans to stay rooted in the practices that earned community trust in the first place: reliable scheduling, straightforward pricing, and communication designed to help homeowners make informed decisions.

Hunter noted that the recognition is a reminder of the importance of supporting local trades. "Everything we do relies on relationships," he said. "Receiving this award shows that a simple commitment to treating customers fairly still matters. We're thankful to everyone who voted and everyone who continues to choose a locally owned business when they need help. It is our goal to represent Myrtle Beach and Horry County well."

As development and population growth continue along the Grand Strand, companies like Hunter Plumbing Services play an important role in maintaining safe and functional infrastructure for families, rental properties, and commercial spaces. The award offers a moment of acknowledgment for a business that has remained focused on responsiveness, professional standards, and steady service in a region with diverse plumbing needs.

For additional details or service inquiries, visit or call (843) 685-6840.

About Hunter Plumbing Services, LLC

Hunter Plumbing Services, LLC is a locally owned plumbing company serving Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas of Horry County, South Carolina. With decades of industry experience, the team provides residential and commercial plumbing services, including repairs, water heater work, gas line service, sewer and drain solutions, and water filtration. Licensed, bonded, and insured, Hunter Plumbing Services is known for honest communication, reliable scheduling, and quality workmanship, with a commitment to delivering long-term plumbing solutions for homes and businesses.

###

For more information about Hunter Plumbing Services, LLC, contact the company here:

Hunter Plumbing Services, LLC

Erik Hunter

(843) 685-6840

...

1774 Burcale Rd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

CONTACT: Erik Hunter