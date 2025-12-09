Bynder Powers Record-Breaking 19B Content Experiences For Global Brands During Black Friday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM), today announced record-breaking platform performance during the 2025 Black Friday shopping surge, underscoring its role as critical infrastructure for brands operating across high-volume digital commerce channels.

Bynder is the enterprise system of record for digital content powering exceptional content experiences for the world's largest brands. During the Black Friday shopping period, Bynder processed 2.6 billion asset delivery requests per day for optimized content–representing 100% year-over-year growth compared to the previous year's event. This year's Black Friday traffic alone surpassed the combined Black Friday and Cyber Monday volume of 2024, marking an exceptionally large one-day throughput and demonstrating how quickly content needs have accelerated for enterprise brands in such a short time period.

At peak load, Bynder handled 141 million requests per hour, up from 63 million the previous year-a 124% increase. When compared to a typical baseline day, Black Friday traffic increased 106% in requests and 81% in total data volume, showcasing the system's scalability and resilience under extraordinary commercial pressure.

“These numbers reflect more than traffic growth, they represent the trust leading brands place in Bynder as the foundation of their content operations,” said Peter-Paul Houtman, CTO at Bynder.“Black Friday is one of the most demanding technical moments of the year. Retailers depend on content that loads instantly, adapts automatically, and maintains brand fidelity across millions of customer touchpoints. For brands that strategically deploy Bynder, embedded in their marketing and e-commerce workflows, this level of performance translates directly into business outcomes, from faster campaign execution to improved conversion across digital storefronts.”

Bynder's strategic DAM and its Content Experiences (CX) for Omnichannel solution play a central role in keeping brand's content optimized, performing, and customer-ready across seasonal shopping spikes. This Black Friday, 60% of all processed requests were handled through Bynder's Digital Asset Transformation (DAT) engine, a powerful capability within the CX Omnichannel that uses URL parameters to manipulate a single master asset in real-time, an essential tool allowing brands to work with the speed necessary for the holiday shopping season. With marketers producing more assets than ever for holiday promotions, real-time transformation and delivery of optimized assets is essential for keeping digital storefronts, emails, ads, and mobile experiences highly engaging and on-brand to drive conversions.

“Holiday campaigns increasingly demand both agility and absolute consistency,” said Houtman.“When brands are launching dozens of offers across global markets, a single system of record for assets-and a delivery engine that can dynamically transform those assets for every channel-is no longer a luxury. It's the only way to operate at the speed modern retail requires. Bynder gives enterprise teams the orchestration layer they need to move quickly without sacrificing brand integrity or operational control.”

This year's exponential growth of asset volume demonstrates not only surging consumer traffic but also the rapid acceleration of content demands placed on marketing and digital teams. Bynder's platform has continued to evolve in response, with advancements in AI-driven automation, intelligent orchestration, and enterprise-scale delivery infrastructure enabling customers to support global holiday programs driving measurable, revenue-impacting results.

For more information on Bynder's Digital Asset Management platform, visit:

Contact:

Max Borges Agency for Bynder

...