Krown Network Sets World Record In Nine Minutes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Krown Technologies Inc., creators of the Krown Network and the Camelot Ecosystem, announced that its final presale batch of 5,000,000,000 $KROWN Coins sold out in just 9 minutes and 28 seconds, generating $835,580 USD in presale volume.

This establishes the fastest presale velocity ever recorded in the global crypto industry - reaching $87,955.78 per minute and $1,471.09 per second - surpassing benchmarks from Ethereum's ICO and Bitcoin's early-stage growth.

This result also surpasses Krown's own previous presale milestone of $500,000 USD in 4 hours, setting a new bar for blockchain launch performance.

Quantum-Secured Acceleration

Krown's momentum is powered by its integration of Quantum eMotion Corp. 's QRNG2 entropy engine, forming the backbone of its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) security stack, which includes over six PQC protections built in.

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies Inc., stated:

“This sell-out event proves what total belief looks like. The market sees that Krown is building the world's most secure and most rewarding blockchain ecosystem. Our partners at Quantum eMotion are essential in shaping that future, and I'm proud to build this breakthrough with them.”

Countdown to MainNet: January 3, 2026

Krown's Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain, Krown Chain, will launch on January 3, 2026, along with:

. KrownDEX – decentralized trading

. Krown Explorer – block transparency & analytics

. Qastle Wallet – (already live) the world's first quantum-secured hot wallet powered by QRNG2 entropy

With over 70% of the total $KROWN supply already staked before launch, KROWN enters MainNet with market adoption and community confidence at all-time highs.

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Based in Monroe, Louisiana (USA), Krown Technologies Inc. is a pioneer in quantum-secured blockchain and digital asset infrastructure, delivering the world's first ecosystem built natively for the post-quantum era. The Krown Network powers a growing universe of crypto and Web3 products, spanning secure payments, decentralized finance, digital identity, analytics, NFTs, and quantum-secure wallets - including Krown Chain, Krown Coin, KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, Krown Social, Krown IQ, and more inside the Camelot Ecosystem.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era. For more information, visit