CFLT Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of Confluent To IBM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Confluent, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFLT) (“Confluent”) to IBM for $31.00 per share in cash.

The sale price is below Confluent's 52-week high of $37.90 per share, which indicates an opportunistic purchase.

If you remain a Confluent shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245

Why is there an investigation?

On December 8, 2025, Confluent announced that it had agreed to be sold to IBM for $31.00 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the Confluent Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Confluent shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Confluent shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

