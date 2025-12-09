Global IVD Raw Materials Market Intelligence Report And Strategy Outlook 2025-2030 Featuring 39 Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the IVD Raw Materials sector include the expanding demand for high-purity materials due to increased molecular diagnostics, the advent of new pathogens, and growth in personalized medicine
Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Raw Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for IVD Raw Materials was valued at US$27.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$35.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Growth in the IVD raw materials market is driven by several factors including rising global demand for diagnostic testing, increasing complexity of assay formats, and heightened regulatory scrutiny of material quality. Advances in recombinant production, synthetic chemistry, and expression systems are enabling reliable, scalable supply of high-performance components.
End-use expansion in molecular diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and personalized medicine is creating recurring demand for highly specific and stable raw materials. Emergence of new pathogens, focus on decentralized testing, and growing investment in lab infrastructure are further boosting usage. As diagnostics become central to preventive and precision medicine, the need for high-quality IVD raw materials continues to grow in both established and emerging healthcare markets.
Scope of the Report
The report analyzes the IVD Raw Materials market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:
Segments: Product (IVD Antibody & Antigens, IVD Enzymes, IVD Proteins, IVD Biological Buffers, Other Products); Technology (Clinical Chemistry Technology, Immunochemistry Technology, Molecular Diagnostics Technology, Other Technologies); End-Use (Pharma & Biotech Companies End-Use, Diagnostic Laboratories End-Use, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IVD Antibody & Antigens segment, which is expected to reach US$13.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The IVD Enzymes segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $7.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global IVD Raw Materials Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd., AMSBIO (AMS Biotechnology), BBI Solutions, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Check (UK) Ltd and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 39 companies featured in this IVD Raw Materials market report include:
Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd. AMSBIO (AMS Biotechnology) BBI Solutions Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Bio-Check (UK) Ltd Bioporto Diagnostics Diarect AG EastCoast Bio Fitzgerald Industries Intl. Fujirebio HyTest Ltd Jena Bioscience GmbH Medix Biochemica Meridian Bioscience, Inc. MyBiosource, Inc. QuidelOrtho Corporation RayBiotech, Inc. Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. Scripps Laboratories, Inc. Sekisui Diagnostics
Market Overview
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns IVD Raw Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
Market Trends & Drivers
Rising Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics Across Infectious Disease, Cancer, and Genetic Testing Drives Consumption of Raw Materials Expansion of Point-of-Care and Home Diagnostics Strengthens Need for High-Quality Antibodies, Antigens, and Buffers OEM Focus on Recombinant Protein Engineering and Monoclonal Antibody Production Enhances Specificity and Stability Growth in Molecular Diagnostics and PCR-Based Assays Throws Spotlight on High-Fidelity Enzymes and Primers Increasing Emphasis on Supply Chain Resilience and Material Traceability Supports Strategic Sourcing of IVD Inputs OEM Investment in GMP-Compliant Raw Material Manufacturing Improves Quality Assurance for Diagnostic Kit Producers Rising Adoption of Multiplex Assays and Rapid Diagnostic Tests Fuels Need for Custom Coating and Blocking Reagents OEM Development of Bulk Supply Agreements With Test Kit Manufacturers Enhances Scalability and Delivery Reliability Growth in Companion Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine Expands Use of Specialized Biomarker Reagents OEM Innovation in Lyophilized and Room-Temperature Stable Raw Materials Supports Distribution in Low-Resource Settings
