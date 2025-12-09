Global IVD Raw Materials Market Intelligence Report And Strategy Outlook 2025-2030 Featuring 39 Companies

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Raw Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for IVD Raw Materials was valued at US$27.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$35.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Growth in the IVD raw materials market is driven by several factors including rising global demand for diagnostic testing, increasing complexity of assay formats, and heightened regulatory scrutiny of material quality. Advances in recombinant production, synthetic chemistry, and expression systems are enabling reliable, scalable supply of high-performance components.

End-use expansion in molecular diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and personalized medicine is creating recurring demand for highly specific and stable raw materials. Emergence of new pathogens, focus on decentralized testing, and growing investment in lab infrastructure are further boosting usage. As diagnostics become central to preventive and precision medicine, the need for high-quality IVD raw materials continues to grow in both established and emerging healthcare markets.

Scope of the Report

The report analyzes the IVD Raw Materials market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Product (IVD Antibody & Antigens, IVD Enzymes, IVD Proteins, IVD Biological Buffers, Other Products); Technology (Clinical Chemistry Technology, Immunochemistry Technology, Molecular Diagnostics Technology, Other Technologies); End-Use (Pharma & Biotech Companies End-Use, Diagnostic Laboratories End-Use, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IVD Antibody & Antigens segment, which is expected to reach US$13.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The IVD Enzymes segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $7.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 39 companies featured in this IVD Raw Materials market report include:



Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd.

AMSBIO (AMS Biotechnology)

BBI Solutions

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Check (UK) Ltd

Bioporto Diagnostics

Diarect AG

EastCoast Bio

Fitzgerald Industries Intl.

Fujirebio

HyTest Ltd

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Medix Biochemica

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

MyBiosource, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

RayBiotech, Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Scripps Laboratories, Inc. Sekisui Diagnostics

Key Attributes