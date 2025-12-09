Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 01St To December 05Th,2025


2025-12-09 11:46:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 08th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 01 st to December 05 th ,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 01st to December 05th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 01/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 608 122,078100 XPAR
VINCI 01/12/2025 FR0000125486 17 438 122,123500 CEUX
VINCI 01/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 106 122,175000 TQEX
VINCI 02/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 696 122,146300 XPAR
VINCI 02/12/2025 FR0000125486 14 216 122,096600 CEUX
VINCI 02/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 081 122,398000 TQEX
VINCI 03/12/2025 FR0000125486 63 121 119,782100 XPAR
VINCI 03/12/2025 FR0000125486 33 551 119,527800 CEUX
VINCI 03/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 233 119,643900 TQEX
VINCI 04/12/2025 FR0000125486 70 002 119,560600 XPAR
VINCI 04/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 172 119,532600 CEUX
VINCI 04/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 433 119,458100 TQEX
VINCI 05/12/2025 FR0000125486 14 701 120,493700 XPAR
VINCI 05/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 539 120,565700 CEUX
VINCI 05/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 314 120,539200 TQEX
TOTAL 372 211 120,4729

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 01-12-25 to 05-12-25 vGB

MENAFN09122025004107003653ID1110459134



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search