Michaels(R) Inspires Families To Slow Down, Get Creative, And Make Meaningful Memories This Holiday Season In Discussion With Yourupdatetv

This holiday season, Michaels is helping families rediscover what truly matters: slowing down, creating together, and making lasting memories. According to the Michaels 2025 Creativity Trend Report, social crafting, also known as“DIY & Dine”, is rapidly becoming a preferred way for people to strengthen relationships. In fact, 88% of Michaels shoppers say crafting helps them spend more quality time with loved ones.

During a season often defined by hectic schedules, nonstop shopping, and packed social calendars, hands-on creativity offers something different: a way to pause, de-stress, and reconnect. Crafting together has become not only a creative outlet but a powerful tool for mindfulness, bonding, and joy.

To support this growing movement, Michaels is inviting families nationwide to take part in free in-store crafting events every Saturday in December from 1–3pm, leading up to Christmas. Guests can paint and personalize their own wooden ornament, an ideal keepsake or heartfelt handmade gift-while enjoying complimentary festive treats. Michaels provides all the materials, instructions, and inspiration, making it easy for families to save time and money while creating meaningful moments together.

The creativity continues every Sunday throughout the winter with seasonal MakeBreak and Kids Club events from 2–4pm, offering adults and kids alike opportunities to learn new skills, get inspired, and express their creativity with loved ones. Kids Club is completely free, and MakeBreaks require purchasing the base of the project, with all other necessary supplies provided by Michaels.

As the go-to destination for creating and celebrating, Michaels makes it easy to find everything you need to ease the holiday tension through creativity. Michaels offers simple projects for a variety of skill levels like DIY wooden ornaments and nutcrackers, diamond art kits, paint-by-numbers kits, crochet kits, kids' craft sets, and so much more-perfect for a quick, joyful creative escape or a heartfelt handmade gift. With more people gravitating towards“Gifting with Love, Not Labels,” according to Michaels 2025 Creativity Trend Report, there's nothing quite like a DIY, personalized gift that someone is going to cherish forever.

To learn more about Michaels' in-store event offerings this season and beyond, families can visit Michaels/events. For more information or to shop for everything from decor to gifts, hosting essentials, DIY supplies and more, visit or visit your local Michaels store.

