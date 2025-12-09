65 Hostels For OBC Students Completed, Enhanced Security In Girls' Hostels: Maha CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Dec 9 (IANS) The Department of Other Backward Class (OBC) Welfare has completed the work of establishing 65 new hostels for OBC students across Maharashtra, the department said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking in the state Assembly, credited Other Backward Class Welfare Minister Atul Save for the successful completion of this initiative.

The Chief Minister was responding to a query raised by member Manisha Chaudhary.

CM Fadnavis said that the issue regarding these hostels had been debated for 10 to 12 years without any progress.

"After Minister Atul Save was entrusted with this department, I requested him to locate suitable land for each hostel and establish the necessary facilities. I am delighted that today 65 hostels have commenced operations," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government's objective is to have independent premises in every district rather than operating hostels in rented buildings.

Land identification is ongoing, and sites have been finalised in most districts in Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis added.

Land has been officially transferred by the Revenue Department in Pune, Jalna, Buldhana, Bhandara, Wardha, Gadchiroli, and Ratnagiri, he said.

"Additionally, land has been made available for hostels through transfers from other departments in Solapur, Sangli, Dhule, Dharashiv, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, Chandrapur, and Gondia. The land transfer process is currently underway in Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed, Parbhani, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Ahilyanagar districts," he added.

Minister Atul Save, announced that all Commissioners and Collectors have been ordered to complete the full implementation within six months.

"Vacant lands belonging to the Dairy Department are also being utilised, making additional land available in nearly 10 locations," the Minister said.

"Through the two schemes, 'Aadhar' and 'Swayam', 1,200 students (600+600) per district are benefiting. Financial assistance ranging from Rs 38,000 to Rs 60,000 is being disbursed directly to students via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)."

Regarding the Aarey Dairy complex in Mumbai, the Minister noted that hostel construction is currently not permissible as the area is an ecologically sensitive zone, but the option will be re-examined if special permission is granted.

He also confirmed that all girls' hostels have been equipped with CCTV cameras and an inspection system is in place.

The process to appoint a Flying Squad is also underway, he said.

Meanwhile, during the Question Hour in the state Assembly, Minister Atul Save said that the presentation of the Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card has been made mandatory in all state government offices and departments, effective from October 9, 2025.

A Government Resolution to this effect has been circulated to all departments, the Minister added.

He told that the UDID card is compulsory for reservations, promotions, and various government benefits.

All government offices are required to submit verification of documents by the end of January 2026, he said.

The Minister was responding to a query raised by MLAs Bapu Pathare, Babanrao Lonikar, Sunil Prabhu, Vijay Wadettiwar, Vikram Pachpute, and Hemant Ugle regarding fake disability certificates.

Minister Save said that a major crackdown is underway against instances of bogus disability certificates found in various parts of the state.

"Nearly 79 out of 598 employees have been suspended in Satara, while in Pune 46 out of 428 employees suspended, 26 employees suspended in Latur, 21 employees suspended in Yavatmal and in Nandurbar, action has been taken against two employees."

"All cases have been forwarded to the concerned Revenue, Public Works, and other appointing departments, which have been mandated to take action within three months," the Minister added.

The Minister highlighted that individuals issuing bogus disability certificates are liable for a punishment of two years under Section 91 of the Disability Act, 2016.

The state government has also instructed civil hospitals to dedicate a minimum of two days a week for the inspection of disability certificates, Minister Save said.

Minister Save also said that the password for the 'Universal Disability System' at Ahilyanagar Civil Hospital was stolen.

He assured the state Assembly that a serious investigation and strict action would be taken regarding this matter.

The Minister also said that the rules for the UDID system are set by the Central government, and the State government does not have the authority to make independent changes.

However, necessary suggestions will be forwarded to the Centre, he added.