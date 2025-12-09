Mergerlinks Announces Top Financial And Legal Advisory Firms Across EMEA, UK And North America
|Category
|Top Firm(s)
|Volume
|Value
|Financial Advisors in Spain
|Ernst & Young
|52
|£3bn
|Legal Advisors in Spain
|Cuatrecasas Goncalves Pereira Uria Menendez
| 121
72
| £5bn
£100bn
|Financial Advisors in Italy
|Mediobanca
|35
|£36bn
|Legal Advisors in Italy
| BonelliErede
Chiomenti
| 77
71
| £24bn
£44bn
|Financial Advisors in France
|Rothschild & Co
|85
|£29bn
|Legal Advisors in France
|Bredin Prat
|19
|£15bn
|Financial Advisors in CEE
|JP Morgan
|6
|£9bn
|Legal Advisors in CEE
|Greenberg Traurig
|15
|£8bn
|Financial Advisors in Benelux
|Morgan Stanley
|9
|£26bn
|Legal Advisors in Benelux
|A&O Shearman
|45
|£38bn
|Financial Advisors in Nordics
| Carnegie Investment Bank
SEB Corporate Finance
| 22
20
| £7bn
£9bn
|Legal Advisors in Nordics
|Gorrissen Federspiel
|75
|£10bn
|Financial Advisors in DACH
| Morgan Stanley
Rothschild & Co
UBS
| 18
37
32
| £26bn
£11bn
£22bn
|Legal Advisors in Germany
|Hengeler Mueller
|51
|£26bn
|Legal Advisors in Switzerland
|Homburger
|18
|£4bn
Ranking Criteria and Methodology
- Rankings are available for specific geographies, sectors, transaction types, and firm roles. To qualify, deals must have a minimum value of GBP 10 million and involve at least a 5% ownership transfer. Relative Market Share (RMS) is the metric used to determine all positions and is calculated on a 50/50 volume- and value-weighted basis across all qualifying transactions. A firm's position in the ranking reflects the RMS it achieves within the subset of qualifying deals. The FY2025 edition highlights firms with the strongest performance across qualifying M&A transactions.
Additional Information
For details on MergerLinks ranking criteria or methodology, contact.... To submit information for future rankings, email....
About Datasite
Datasite is a global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment, and strategic projects. Datasite's innovative products drive execution, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle. For more information, visit
About Grata
Grata is a leading AI-native private market intelligence and dealmaking company. Grata provides full market visibility with the most comprehensive, accurate, and searchable data on private companies. For more information, visit
