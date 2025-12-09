Mergerlinks Announces Top Financial And Legal Advisory Firms Across EMEA, UK And North America

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MergerLinks, a leading online platform used by finance professionals to source deal information, promote credentials, and discreetly identify and connect with capital transactions clients and partners, has published its FY2025 Firmwide Rankings, highlighting the top financial and legal mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firms across EMEA, the UK, North America and other regions. The rankings, which span the period from October 2024 to September 2025 and include 459 firms, reflect global expertise in M&A and are designed to support market discovery and leadership recognition. MergerLinks is part of a leading AI-native private market intelligence company, Grata, a business unit of Datasite, the global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment, and strategic projects.

Top Financial Advisory Rankings



EMEA: With 291 deals valued at nearly £100 billion, Rothschild & Co emerges as the top financial M&A advisor out of 21 ranked firms, rising from its leading position in 2024.

UK: Barclays secures the top financial M&A advisor spot among 16 ranked firms, with 21 deals valued at £68 billion, advancing from its previous ranking. North America: JP Morgan, with 222 deals valued at £546 billion; Goldman Sachs, with 190 deals valued at £546 billion; and Morgan Stanley, with 150 deals worth £486 billion, maintain their positions as the top financial M&A advisors out of 22 ranked firms, consistent with their 2024 rankings.



Top Legal Advisory Rankings



EMEA: A&O Shearman, with 205 deals worth about £97 billion; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, with 125 deals valued at £125 billion; and Latham & Watkins, with 238 deals valued at £96 billion, are the top legal M&A advisors out of 31 ranked firms.

UK: With 87 deals valued at £39 billion, Latham & Watkins is the top legal M&A advisor among 30 ranked firms. North America: Among 19 ranked firms, Kirkland & Ellis, and Latham & Watkins lead legal M&A advisory, with 339 deals worth £363 billion, and 445 transactions valued at £415 billion, respectively.



Insights from Grata Leadership

“This year's rankings paint a clear picture of an M&A market defined by a handful of standout mega-deals amid overall softer volume,” said Nevin Raj, COO of Grata.“They highlight which advisory firms are truly outperforming and helping buyers and sellers navigate uncertainty, accelerate processes, and make confident decisions.”

Insights from Datasite Leadership

“Our M&A adviser rankings reinforce our broader vision of building a connected private-markets ecosystem,” said Merlin Piscitelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Datasite.“We're focused on giving dealmakers and investors the data and tools they need to move with conviction across the entire investment lifecycle.”

Regional Highlights