Saman Facial Plastic Surgery Announces Appointment Of Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Nigar Ahmedli

Saman Facial Plastic Surgery, the leading center for rhinoplasty and facial plastic surgery in New York City, is proud to announce that Dr. Nigar Ahmedli, an experienced double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, has joined the practice. Dr. Ahmedli brings advanced expertise in rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, and facial rejuvenation, as well as expertise in nonsurgical treatments such as botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and energy based devices, strengthening the practice's position as a top destination for patients seeking natural and refined results in NYC.

A graduate of Brown University's prestigious Program in Liberal Medical Education, Dr. Ahmedli completed both her undergraduate studies and medical degree through the highly selective direct admission pathway. She earned magna cum laude honors in Neuroscience and Art History and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society for exceptional academic achievement.

Dr. Ahmedli completed her residency in Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, followed by a competitive fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. She later served as the Division Director of Facial Plastic Surgery at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein Department of Otolaryngology, where she combined academic leadership, clinical excellence, and resident education.

Dr. Ahmedli is known for her natural, harmonious approach to rhinoplasty and facelift surgery, shaped by her deep background in both art and anatomy. She has published extensively on facelift surgery alongside respected experts in the field and continues to contribute to the advancement of modern facial plastic surgery.

“Dr. Ahmedli is an exceptional facial plastic surgeon whose aesthetic eye and gentle, patient centered approach align perfectly with our practice philosophy,” said Dr. Masoud Saman, founder of Saman Facial Plastic Surgery.“Her expertise in rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, and facial rejuvenation elevates the experience we provide for our New York City patients.”

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Ahmedli is a dedicated educator who has mentored and inspired numerous residents and fellows. Her emphasis on facial harmony, surgical precision, and ethical care continues to shape the next generation of facial plastic surgeons.

With Dr. Ahmedli's arrival, Saman Facial Plastic Surgery expands its ability to offer world class rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, revision surgery, and advanced facial aesthetic procedures, serving patients from New York City and across the globe.

About Saman Facial Plastic Surgery

Saman Facial Plastic Surgery is a boutique facial plastic surgery practice located at Columbus Circle in New York City. The practice specializes in rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, neck lift, eyelid surgery, and advanced non surgical facial rejuvenation. Known for natural, elegant results and meticulous technique, the practice attracts patients from New York and worldwide.