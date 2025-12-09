Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NASDAQ: FISV, NYSE: FI INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (NYSE: FI) Investors Of A January 5, 2026 Deadline


2025-12-09 10:31:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (NYSE: FI) (“Fiserv” or the“Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased Fiserv shares during the period of July 23, 2025 through October 29, 2025 (the“Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Fiserv securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 5, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE

Fiserv is a global payments and financial technology company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The lawsuit alleges that, in July 2025, Fiserv revised its 2025 guidance, citing a“re-underwriting” process of its new initiatives and product offerings. The Company represented at that time that, while some initiatives were delayed, they were fundamentally sound. The complaint contends these statements were false or misleading, as on October 29, 2025, Fiserv acknowledged that its July 2025 guidance was based on“assumptions... which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.”

In response, Fiserv shares lost 44% of their value in a single day, plummeting from a closing price of $126.17 per share on October 28, 2025, to a close of $70.60 per share on October 29.

If you are a Fiserv investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz
Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
...

Caitlin Adorni
Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
...


MENAFN09122025004107003653ID1110458894



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search